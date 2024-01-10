Swann Unveils Cutting-Edge Security Solutions at CES 2024

With over 35 years in the industry, Swann showcased groundbreaking products emphasizing smart security. The latest 2024 Swann Security Solutions were announced at Las Vegas in CES. Take a peek of what’s coming.

MaxRanger4K

The MaxRanger4K™ Longest Range Wireless Solar Security System. It is powered by HaLow™ Wi-Fi technology, offers an impressive range of up to 200 meters. Equipped with Sony STARVIS™ sensors, it guarantees exceptional 4K video quality, day and night. Moreover, its built-in solar panels ensure a constant power supply, eliminating concerns about battery life. The True Detect AI™ technology enhances security by proactively sensing heat, motion, people, and vehicles, triggering smart alerts and recordings.

Pan & Tilt 4K

Moving on, the Pan & Tilt 4K Wireless Security Camera stands out. Boasting its exceptional 4K Ultra HD video quality and True Detect AI™ technology. With dual spotlights and Night2Day™ color night vision, it provides versatile security for both indoor and outdoor use. Offering an extended battery life of up to six months or the option of solar power, users enjoy uninterrupted surveillance. Additionally, its wide 90° viewing angle, weatherproof design, 2-way audio, siren functionality, and seamless recording during outages ensure comprehensive security without the need for a hub.

ActiveResponse

The ActiveResponse™ Personal Safety Alarm shines as an instant assistance provider during emergencies. This seamlessly paired with smartphones via Bluetooth, connects users directly to emergency services through the Swann Security app. The easy-to-use interface allows for the immediate activation of a loud 110-decibel siren by pulling the emergency pin. It ensures swift aid in critical situations. With its long-lasting CR2 battery, it serves as an ideal safety companion. It can easily be carried on a keyring, pocket, or bag for added security. Honored at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards in the Smart Home category, it stands as a beacon of personal safety innovation.

HomeShield™

Swann’s HomeShield™ AI Security Voice Concierge acts as a robust AI-driven voice software service, enhancing the functionality of Swann video doorbells, cameras, and devices. Through natural interactions, this concierge automatically responds to visitors, manages deliveries, screens unfamiliar guests, and welcomes friends and family. Its proactive implementation of deterrent services significantly enhances home security. Recognized as an Honoree at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards in the Smart Home category, this product embodies Swann’s dedication to redefining safety standards.

AllSecure4K

Continuing with their upgrades, the AllSecure4K+™ Wireless Security Kit elevates security with its support for up to four wireless cameras. This kit offers stunning Ultra HD 4K capabilities, ensuring continuous coverage and comprehensive security. Equipped with sensor spotlights, 2-way audio, and the ability to expand by adding up to four extra cameras, it ensures extended coverage and ample storage for footage with its Power Hub supporting local recording to a 1TB HDD.

SwannBuddy4K

The SwannBuddy4K™ Wireless Video Doorbell promises enhanced entrance security with its state-of-the-art features. Offering 4K video quality, extended battery life, and an optional hardwire setup, it ensures seamless communication with visitors via the built-in mic and speaker. Its unique ‘heat to toe view’ captures faces and objects comprehensively, adding to its security features.

Xtreem4K

Lastly, the Xtreem4K® Wireless Camera with Spotlights offers uncompromising security with its 100% wireless setup and True Detect AI™ technology. This camera’s 4K Ultra HD video recording capabilities, coupled with an extensive battery life or solar power options, ensure consistent performance. The integrated spotlights, sirens, and 2-way audio capability serve as strong deterrents, ensuring better Night2Day™ color night vision. Its secure screw-in mount allows for outdoor installation, capturing every detail within its wide 110° viewing angle. Users benefit from real-time alerts, cloud storage, and local storage without any subscription fees.

Swann’s participation at CES Unveiled and the subsequent exclusive showcase at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino allowed attendees to gain a firsthand experience with these innovative Swann security solutions. CEO Alex Talevski’s enthusiasm echoed Swann’s dedication to revolutionizing safety standards and priorities.

Catch all the latest CES 2024 announcements here.