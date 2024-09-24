Stay Connected with Latest Tech – Samsung, JBL, and B&W

Stay connected with the latest tech. Discover the newest audio, mobile, and home gadgets from Samsung, Bowers & Wilkins, and JBL. These cutting-edge devices are designed to fit seamlessly into your life.

Kick off your day with JBL Soundgear Frames—stylish sunglasses that deliver top-notch sound. With JBL OpenSound Technology, these sunglasses feature ultra-thin speakers that provide rich, immersive audio with deep bass.

For an even better listening experience, switch to the JBL Live 3 TWS earbuds. Choose from Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, or Live Flex 3. All offer rich sound with Adaptive Noise Cancelling and up to 30 hours of playtime. Whether you’re on the go or relaxing, these earbuds keep your music going.

Samsung also steps up with its Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ vacuum and mop cleaners. These devices use advanced AI for hands-free cleaning, steam sanitising, and smart connectivity. You can sit back while they handle your cleaning needs.

In the mobile space, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 redefines smartphones. It boasts a powerful performance and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display for stunning visuals and multitasking.

For audio lovers, Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi6 and Pi8 headphones deliver top-tier sound. Both feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling and high-resolution 24-bit audio for crystal-clear listening. The Pi6 offers up to 12 hours of battery life with a customisable 2-band EQ. The Pi8 elevates the experience further with dual hybrid drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX™ Lossless technology.

Explore how these latest gadgets from Samsung, JBL, and Bowers & Wilkins can enhance your daily life and keep you connected.