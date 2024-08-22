Experience Premium Sound with Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 & Pi8

Bowers & Wilkins has launched two new sets of True Wireless earbuds: the Pi6 and Pi8. These earbuds promise to elevate portable listening to a new level with their premium sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and sleek design.

The Pi6 and Pi8 are the latest offerings from the same design and engineering teams responsible for the award-winning Px7 S2e and Px8 headphones. Both models feature a brand-new design, ensuring a comfortable fit for a wide range of users. Bowers & Wilkins conducted extensive research on ear shapes across different genders and ethnicities to create earbuds that provide both comfort and exceptional noise cancellation.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi6

The Pi6 offers high-quality sound at a more affordable price. It uses advanced Qualcomm wireless technology for stable connectivity and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive at 24-bit/96kHz. The 12mm bio-cellulose drive units, inspired by the Px7 S2e headphones, deliver impressive audio performance in a compact form.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

The Pi8 takes things further, boasting Carbon Cone technology, which was first developed for the Px8 headphones. This model supports both aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, offering state-of-the-art wireless sound quality. The Pi8 also includes upgraded DSP, DAC, and amplification components to ensure maximum audio precision.

In addition to their sound capabilities, the Pi6 and Pi8 are designed with user convenience in mind. Both models feature multipoint Bluetooth pairing, allowing users to connect two devices simultaneously. The Pi8’s Smartcase offers wireless charging and the ability to retransmit audio from USB and 3.5mm sources, a feature first introduced with the Pi7.

Noise Cancellation

The earbuds also excel in call quality and noise cancellation. The Pi6 shares the same noise-rejection platform as the previous Pi7 S2, while the Pi8 uses the advanced technology found in the Px8. Bowers & Wilkins has developed a proprietary active noise cancellation algorithm to ensure the best possible listening experience without sacrificing sound quality.

Battery life is another strong point. The Pi6 provides up to 8 hours of listening time, with an additional 16 hours from the charging case. The Pi8 offers 6.5 hours from the earbuds and another 13.5 hours from the Smartcase. Both models can be quickly recharged, with 15 minutes of charging giving you 2 more hours of playtime.

These earbuds come in a range of stylish colours. The Pi6 is available in Storm Grey, Cloud Grey, Forest Green, and Glacier Blue, while the Pi8 comes in Anthracite Black, Dove White, Jade Green, and Midnight Blue.

Giles Pocock, Vice-President of Brand Marketing at Bowers & Wilkins, expressed his excitement about the launch. He believes the Pi6 and Pi8 earbuds will be as successful as the Px7 S2e and Px8 headphones, continuing the brand’s tradition of excellence in audio design and performance.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, with its reference-standard sound quality, will be available for $599 at selected retailers. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6, offering class-leading performance, will be available from September 15th for $449.

