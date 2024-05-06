moto g series 2024 : Future of Smartphone Technology

Get ready to experience the future of smartphone technology with these new moto g series.

moto g34

First up, meet the moto g34 5G. Priced at just $229, this device promises exceptional entertainment experiences with a premium design.

Featuring a stunning 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and powered by a Snapdragon® 695 5G processor, dive into superfast 5G connectivity for uninterrupted downloads and seamless streaming.

Capture every moment with the moto g34 5G’s 50MP Quad Pixel sensor and dedicated Macro Vision camera. Plus, Moto Secure provides vital security and privacy features for peace of mind.

moto g24

Next, we have the moto g24 – where speed meets style. Priced at $229, the g24 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, enjoy a smooth viewing experience like never before.

With RAM Boost technology, multitask seamlessly and enjoy fast responsiveness. Plus, the advanced 50MP sensor and dedicated Macro Vision camera capture vibrant photos in stunning detail.

moto g04

Last but not least, the moto g04 offers entertainment in your pocket at just $179. With NFC capabilities and advanced camera features powered by AI, capture unforgettable moments effortlessly.

Powered by an octa-core processor and featuring RAM Boost technology, enjoy a fast and seamless experience in everything from video chats to photography.

With Android 14 bringing improved customization, protection, and accessibility features, Motorola continues to redefine the smartphone landscape, offering premium features and experiences at accessible price points that suits your budget.

