Motorola’s New moto g Devices: Style, Performance, and Value!

Motorola has unleashed its new moto g devices, blending premium style, high performance, and potent capabilities. With the launch of three new additions to the moto g series.

The new moto g devices – g24 and moto g04 redefine the standards for entry and mid-tier devices, combining style and performance to exceed expectations. Additionally, the powerful moto g34 5G is set to debut in Australia in the upcoming weeks. Promising exceptional experiences with its premium design.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific, remarked, “Our moto g family is built upon meaningful innovation driven by consumer insights. We believe that consumers shouldn’t have to compromise on essential features or design when seeking an affordable smartphone. With our latest offerings, we’re committed to delivering class-leading solutions tailored to Australian consumers’ needs.”

Furthermore, Motorola continues its exclusive partnership with Pantone, infusing its devices with colors inspired by Pantone’s official library. Aligning technology with global color trends to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences.

Let’s delve into the highlights of each device:

moto g34 5G: Exceptional experiences with a premium design

Priced at RRP $229, the moto g34 5G promises an exceptional entertainment experience. Boasting a smooth display, immersive sound, and an advanced camera system for flawless picture capture. With sleek colors like Ocean Green and Charcoal Black. This device stands out, offering a premium vegan leather finish for an added touch of luxury.

Featuring a 6.5” HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the moto g34 5G ensures an incredibly smooth gaming and video playback experience. Powered by a Snapdragon® 695 5G processor, users can enjoy exceptional speed and performance. Diving into the world of superfast 5G connectivity for uninterrupted downloads and seamless streaming.

Capture the moments that matter with the moto g34 5G’s 50MP Quad Pixel sensor and dedicated Macro Vision camera, while Moto Secure provides vital security and privacy features for peace of mind.

moto g24: Where speed meets style

Priced at RRP $229, the moto g24 redefines the benchmark for smartphone features. Seamlessly blending premium design, exceptional performance, advanced camera capabilities, and immersive audio-visual experiences. Crafted from premium materials, the moto g24 features a slim design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and water-repellent design for added durability.

Featuring a 6.6″ HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, the moto g24 ensures a smooth viewing experience. With RAM Boost technology, users can enjoy smoother multitasking and fast responsiveness. While the advanced 50MP sensor and dedicated Macro Vision camera capture vibrant photos in stunning detail.

moto g04: Entertainment in your pocket

Priced at RRP $179, the moto g04 offers a sleek design, and immersive display. It also comes with NFC capabilities, and advanced camera features powered by AI. The g04 is crafted from premium materials and available in three vibrant colors. This device also boasts a notchless 6.6″ HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling.

Capture unforgettable moments effortlessly with the moto g04’s 16MP AI-powered camera. While NFC capabilities enable convenient sharing and purchases with a tap. Powered by an octa-core processor and featuring RAM Boost technology, the moto g04 ensures a fast and seamless experience in everything from video chats to photography.

In addition to these devices, Android 14 brings improved customization, protection, and accessibility features, enhancing user experience across the moto g series.

With these new additions, Motorola continues to redefine the smartphone landscape, offering premium features and experiences at accessible price points for consumers worldwide.

