CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Hisense 2022 TV range

The Hisense 2022 TV range brings OLED back to Australia and a comprehensive range of models, sizes and technologies to suit all budgets.

CyberShack has not reviewed the 2022 range yet as they were late arriving. We hope to do so soon.

Prices (note that the HAU stands for the 2022 Australian TV range – 2021 is the G series)

X9HAU 4K OLED 65” $4499

X8HAU 4K OLED 55/65” $2999/4799

U80HAU 8K Mini-LED Pro QLED 75” $TBA

U9HAU 4K Mini-LED Pro QLED 65/75” $2999/4499

U8HAU 4K Mini-LED Pro QLED 55/65/75” $2299/2799/3999

U7HAU 4K Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlit QLED 55/65/75/85” $1699/1999/2799/4299

A7HAU 4K Edge-lit LED/LCD 43/50/55/65/75/85 $899/999/1199/1499/1999/2999

A6HAU 4K Edge-lit LED/LCD 50/58” $799/999

A4HAU 1080p edge-lit LED/LCD 32/40” $449/549

100-or-120-inch TriChroma Laser TV (100L9G/120L9G – 2021 model) $6499/7499 and includes ALR screen

Consumer Advice: All Hisense TVs run VIDAA U6 (or earlier) operating system, and you should ensure that it has the Apps you streaming video and other apps you may require.

OLED is still the king 4K

Both the X8 and X9 models produce OLED-quality colour, brightness and contrast.

Both are 4K, 10-bit/1.07 billion colours and support the wide colour gamut. Being OLED, they have infinite contrast and must be able to reach 100 nits peak for Dolby Vision. They have two HDMI 2.1 ports, USB 3.0 and 2.0 and Wi-Fi 6 AX.

The main difference between the X8 and X9 is the speaker system. The X8 has four tweeters, and two mid-range totalling 60W, and the X9 has five tweeters, two mid-0range and one woofer for a total of 60W.

Mini-LED Pro 4K

The U8 and U9 both also offer Imax Enhanced certification (10-bit/1.07 billion colours) for getting the most out of your system when watching compatible content.

While they are both Mini-LED, the U8 has Direct LED versus the U9 Full Array LED (more LEDs and dimming zones). Both have 2 x HDMI 2.1 and two other HDMI. Other key differences (U9 in brackets)

Wi-Fi 5 AC (6 AX)

Stand ‘legs’ (centre pedestal) and 35kg (41.5kg)

10W 2 mid-range speakers (70W 2 tweeters, 2 mid-range and 1 woofer)

No DTS:X (yes)

Full-array local dimming LED/LCD 4K

The U7 Full array local dimming was the top LED/LCD before Mini-LED and offers an excellent picture for a lower cost. The range features 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI, USB 3/0 and 2.0, 10-bit/1.07 billion colours and Dolby Vision/Atmos compatibility. Sound is 10W from 2 mid-range speakers – a good excuse t buy a soundbar.

Edge-lit LED/LCD 4K

The A6 and A7 offer excellent value for money using an edge-lit backlight. They are not as bright as the FALD or mini-LED. The A7 supports Dolby Vision/Atmos downmixed to the screen/speakers capabilities.

No HDMI 2.1 and 8 or 10W dual speakers.