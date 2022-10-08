Google Pixel Watch – just what you need

The Google Pixel Watch is its first and is tightly integrated with the Google Fitbit App. The free App version does pretty well everything you need, and the Fitbit Premium adds some pro features.

Google Pixel Watch – Wi-Fi or LTE models

This is Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch, and it looks pretty good. As it runs Google Wear, it gets updates and access to a large range of watch faces and Apps. As it is later to market Google has seen the mistakes other brands have made and presents a mature product with all the latest features.

ColoursChampagne Gold case / Hazel Active band (Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating) Matte Black case / Obsidian Active band Polished Silver case / Charcoal Active band Optional bands available S (130-175mm) and L (165-210mm)
PriceBT/Wi-Fi $549 4G LTE/BT/Wi-Fi $649 Bands from $69 Charger cable $49 30W charger $45 (uses 18W PD 3.0)
FromGoogle online
Warranty12-months
Size41 (Diameter) x 12.3 (H) x 36g (band extra)
Works withAndroid 8 or later – no iOS
CommsWi-Fi 4 N 2.4Ghz BT 5.0 NFC GPS single band
4G/LTE versioneSIM and all Australian bands but only uses the Telstra network only at present. Telco data/call plan required.
Battery294mAh, USB-C magnetic charge cable/cradle 18W charger (not supplied) Up to 24 hours Fast charge 30 minutes for 50% 80 minutes for 100%
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9110 Soc and M33 co-processor
OSWearOS 3.5
SensorsOptical Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Accelerometer/Gyroscope/Altimeter/eCompass Multi-purpose electrical sensor/Ambient light sensor Haptic crown
AudioMic and speaker
IP/BuildCustom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 5ATM but not waterproof
Apps/Features Not all available at launchFitbit health and fitness Always-on display Google Maps Google Wallet Google Assistant Messages and notifications YouTube Music NFC Emergency SOS (LTE version or paired to a smartphone) International emergency calling Interchangeable band design Coming this summer: fall detection (up to 32 g-forces)
Bonus6 months of Fitbit Premium is included for new and returning Premium members upon device activation

Fitbit – a Google Company

The App includes

  • Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking yet. Stay motivated to reach your goals by tracking workouts across 40 exercises. And get credit for time spent in different heart rate zones with Active Zone Minutes.
  • Keep an eye on your heart with the ECG app. Assess your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation with the ECG app and easily share results with your doctor.
  • Track your nightly sleep stages and health metrics.
  • Wear your watch to bed to get a Sleep Score and see metrics like breathing rate and heart rate variability in the Fitbit app for trends that help highlight new habits for better health.
  • Stay protected with fall detection and Emergency SOS. The Google Pixel Watch can easily alert trusted contacts or emergency services if you feel unsafe. And fall detection helps contact emergency services if you’ve had a hard fall. Fall detection is coming soon.

Get even more with Fitbit Premium. New and returning Fitbit Premium members can enjoy 6 months of Fitbit Premium included with the Google Pixel Watch. You’ll get deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more. Available upon device activation.

Health featuresHeart rate variability
Breathing rateResting heart rate
ECG app for heart rhythm assessmentFall detection/SOS
Sleep ScoreSleep tracking
Stress Management Score (Fitbit app only)Reflections (Fitbit app only)
Mindfulness sessions (Fitbit app only)Menstrual health tracking (Fitbit app only)
Fitness featuresGames and challenges (Fitbit app only)
Daily Readiness ScoreBuilt-in GPS
Cardio fitness scoreActive Zone Minutes
Water resistant to 50 M (5 ATM)All-day activity tracking
40 exercise modesAutomatic exercise tracking
Continuous heart rate trackingWorkouts on your phone

What we like about Google Pixel Watch

It is V1.0, and there are likely to be feature updates. It perfectly matches Google Assistant and the Google Pixel 7/Pro (or earlier models). I like that the main functions are free, and the added sports functions are via subscription. It looks superb and well-made.

What we are not sure about

I am still not convinced that a circular watch is as useful as a square one, a.k.a. Apple Watch or OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review).

Google Pixel Watch

Google WearOS is, however, for all brands of Android watches. Features like Google Maps, Wallet, Assistant, Gmail/calendar and YouTube music (or Spotify) are generally available to all.

