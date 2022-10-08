Google Pixel Watch – just what you need

The Google Pixel Watch is its first and is tightly integrated with the Google Fitbit App. The free App version does pretty well everything you need, and the Fitbit Premium adds some pro features.

Google Pixel Watch – Wi-Fi or LTE models

This is Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch, and it looks pretty good. As it runs Google Wear, it gets updates and access to a large range of watch faces and Apps. As it is later to market Google has seen the mistakes other brands have made and presents a mature product with all the latest features.

Website Product Colours Champagne Gold case / Hazel Active band (Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating) Matte Black case / Obsidian Active band Polished Silver case / Charcoal Active band Optional bands available S (130-175mm) and L (165-210mm) Price BT/Wi-Fi $549 4G LTE/BT/Wi-Fi $649 Bands from $69 Charger cable $49 30W charger $45 (uses 18W PD 3.0) From Google online Warranty 12-months Size 41 (Diameter) x 12.3 (H) x 36g (band extra) Works with Android 8 or later – no iOS Comms Wi-Fi 4 N 2.4Ghz BT 5.0 NFC GPS single band 4G/LTE version eSIM and all Australian bands but only uses the Telstra network only at present. Telco data/call plan required. Battery 294mAh, USB-C magnetic charge cable/cradle 18W charger (not supplied) Up to 24 hours Fast charge 30 minutes for 50% 80 minutes for 100% Processor Samsung Exynos 9110 Soc and M33 co-processor OS WearOS 3.5 Sensors Optical Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Accelerometer/Gyroscope/Altimeter/eCompass Multi-purpose electrical sensor/Ambient light sensor Haptic crown Audio Mic and speaker IP/Build Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 5ATM but not waterproof Apps/Features Not all available at launch Fitbit health and fitness Always-on display Google Maps Google Wallet Google Assistant Messages and notifications YouTube Music NFC Emergency SOS (LTE version or paired to a smartphone) International emergency calling Interchangeable band design Coming this summer: fall detection (up to 32 g-forces) Bonus 6 months of Fitbit Premium is included for new and returning Premium members upon device activation

Fitbit – a Google Company

The App includes

Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking yet. Stay motivated to reach your goals by tracking workouts across 40 exercises. And get credit for time spent in different heart rate zones with Active Zone Minutes.

Keep an eye on your heart with the ECG app. Assess your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation with the ECG app and easily share results with your doctor.

Track your nightly sleep stages and health metrics.

Wear your watch to bed to get a Sleep Score and see metrics like breathing rate and heart rate variability in the Fitbit app for trends that help highlight new habits for better health.

Stay protected with fall detection and Emergency SOS. The Google Pixel Watch can easily alert trusted contacts or emergency services if you feel unsafe. And fall detection helps contact emergency services if you’ve had a hard fall. Fall detection is coming soon.

Get even more with Fitbit Premium. New and returning Fitbit Premium members can enjoy 6 months of Fitbit Premium included with the Google Pixel Watch. You’ll get deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more. Available upon device activation.

Health features Heart rate variability Breathing rate Resting heart rate ECG app for heart rhythm assessment Fall detection/SOS Sleep Score Sleep tracking Stress Management Score (Fitbit app only) Reflections (Fitbit app only) Mindfulness sessions (Fitbit app only) Menstrual health tracking (Fitbit app only) Fitness features Games and challenges (Fitbit app only) Daily Readiness Score Built-in GPS Cardio fitness score Active Zone Minutes Water resistant to 50 M (5 ATM) All-day activity tracking 40 exercise modes Automatic exercise tracking Continuous heart rate tracking Workouts on your phone

What we like about Google Pixel Watch

It is V1.0, and there are likely to be feature updates. It perfectly matches Google Assistant and the Google Pixel 7/Pro (or earlier models). I like that the main functions are free, and the added sports functions are via subscription. It looks superb and well-made.

What we are not sure about

I am still not convinced that a circular watch is as useful as a square one, a.k.a. Apple Watch or OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review).

Google WearOS is, however, for all brands of Android watches. Features like Google Maps, Wallet, Assistant, Gmail/calendar and YouTube music (or Spotify) are generally available to all.

