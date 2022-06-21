CyberShack TV S28:Ep3 TCL TV C635

The TCL 2022 TV range is finally here. The TCL TV C635 is the entry-level QLED. It joins some stunning models and a range of screen sizes to suit any home.

We wrote back in January about TCL TV CES 2022 – 98” 4K affordable QLED – that is big!. We have been waiting for its Mini-LED, QLED and QUHD TVs to get to retailers. TCL uses the popular Google TV operating system, and you will find the range here.

Spotlight – TCL TV C635 QLED Google TV

It has all the goodies – Dolby Vision; Dolby Atmos Passthrough; HDMI 2.1 eARC; and comes in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75″ for $899/999/1299/1699/2499. Plus, it has a three-year warranty.

The TCL TV C636 QLED Google TV is a great choice for bedrooms to large Aussie lounge rooms. QLED means its glowing quantum dots for better brightness and more vivid colours.

For those that live and breathe the gaming world, TCL’s Dual Line Gate technology for compatible gaming consoles enhances gaming.

The technology automatically boosts the 60Hz TV panel to 120Hz refresh at up to 2K resolution. With a higher frame rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and HDMI 2.1 input, it’ll give you a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

CyberShack TCL news and reviews