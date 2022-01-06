TCL TV CES 2022 – 98” 4K affordable QLED – that is big!

TCL TV CES 2022 showed off perhaps the largest and lowest cost 4K QLED of the show – the 98XL sells for US$7999.99. And it is going to offer a choice of Roku TV or Google TV operating systems dependent on the country.

Now this monster may not come to Australia, but at roughly A$12000, you get Google TV, FALD backlight, 192 dimming zones, one billion+ colours, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDMI 2.1 (4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, HGiG), and Game Studio for gameplay.

0D Zero Mini-LED

The flagship 85-inch TCL 8K QLED X925pro will come with a third generation of the company’s Mini LED. It will sell for US$9999.99, and more Mini LEDs will come later this year.

TrueCut Motion

TCL is working with Pixelworks and other entertainment leaders to define and deploy a new motion ecosystem with a holistic approach to bring the TrueCut Motion ecosystem to its high-performance TV models.

Gaming

Auto Game Mode for automatic and super-responsive game-feel, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) that will keep up with intense gameplay, and HGiG mode for the ultimate HDR gaming performance. TCL’s premium 2022 TVs will step up from a 120Hz panel refresh (100Hz here) to 144Hz for even smoother action and faster game-feel.

Other series

There were no announcements on the 3, 4, 5 and 6 series 2022 models. These well-priced TVs have taken TCL to #2 in the US.

Alto Soundbars

Alto Sound Bars will expand with additional multi-channel options for cinema-quality Dolby Atmos. New Master Room Calibration technology analyses the acoustics of a room and adjusts the sound to the space. Some will include speaker expansion capabilities, Bluetooth 5.2, DTS:X, and DTS Play-Fi. Plus, the next-generation of TCL’s RAY·DANZ technology for an ultrawide soundstage.

TCL consumer products

TCL Mobile made announcements on the new 30-series smartphones, Windows 11 Laptop, NXTPAPER tablet and display glasses here.

We expect announcements on TCL air conditioners, fridges, freezers and laundry soon.

