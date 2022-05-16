CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – Samsung 2022 Entry Level TVs

Samsung’s 2022 lineup has been announced, and there’s excellent new entry-level models across the price range. We’re taking a look at three of Samsung’s value-oriented TVs that provide incredible picture quality for the price.

Samsung’s Crystal UHD line has always offered excellent value for money, and this year’s model is no different. The BU8000 ranges from 50-inches to 85-inches, with vivid colours and excellent contrast performance.

Trickle-down features like Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony have made their way to entry models like the BU8000. These features provide a compelling viewing experience, and make the BU8000 the perfect first 4K TV.

Samsung’s entry-level QLED model is the Q60, with the best price to performance balance in the range. The big added feature over the BU8000 is the Quantum Dot technology that delivers brighter, more vivid colours.

The Q60 is a worthwhile upgrade over the Crystal UHD range – for just a little more money, you get a vastly improved viewing experience on this entry QLED.

The Q80 adds Direct Full Array backlighting to the QLED lineup, adding more detail and variation in dim areas of any scene.

Samsung has checked all the important boxes on the Q80 – with sophisticated backlighting, Quantum Dots, and a beautiful panel. These have the biggest impact on picture quality, so it’s easy to see where the extra money goes.

There are 13 new models and 48 screen size variations from 32-85” in the Samsung 2022 TV range. These should be in retailers from the end of March.

Now the huge choice can lead to shopper confusion, so in true CyberShack tradition, we will attempt to demystify the cornucopia of TVs. Read More….