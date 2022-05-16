CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a 6.7-inch device with a beautiful OLED display at 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion. It’s worth noting this is the first device to launch on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, allowing for a revolutionary mobile experience across the board from the camera suite to high-speed connectivity.

This new processor powers a mobile gaming experience like no other, with snappy responsiveness, and HDR compatibility that make graphics pop. Rest assured your games will run as smooth as butter on this new processor.

Dual 50-megapixel cameras with standard and ultrawide lenses mean you don’t have to choose between wide angle and high quality – you get the best of both worlds. Video recording up to 8K with HDR10+ colour depth make for stunning detailed videos – and for selfie fanatics there’s a massive 60-megapixel resolution sensor for high quality snaps.

Our first look

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a king killer (first look) was our initial reaction. We want to change the king killer bit to value flagship king. Frankly, even if I had $1549 for the Samsung S22+ (8/128GB), I would have to ask why I needed to spend more than $999 for a phone with the same processor, ram/storage and a larger, better screen, camera, etc.. Read More….