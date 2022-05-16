CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – LG 2022 entry-level TVs

The LG 2022 TVs start with the excellent entry-level UQ90 and the NANO75.

LG 2022 entry-level TVs UHD – Good entry-level TVs

Upgrade your viewing experience with Real 4K offered by the UQ90. Enjoy brilliant colours and breathtaking detail for an immersive experience.

The UQ90 is packed with great specs giving you the ability to experience high-speed HDR gaming.

But NanoCell is better

The Nano 75 gives you real colour in real 4K. NanoCell uses nanoparticles to filter and refine colour, creating bright, lifelike pictures with its amazing colour.

Whether it’s day or night won’t interrupt your entertainment. Both TVs feature brightness controls that automatically adjust your screen’s brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels.

Cybershack’s Take on the LG 2022 TV Models

The LG 2022 TV range offers good, better, best, and now superlative TVs from the world-leading OLED TV maker for the past nine years. LG tech in all its 2022 range means a better image, better gaming and one of the widest ranges of Australian streaming and TV apps.

In all, there are 11 new models and sizes ranging from 42” to 97” covering UHD (4K Edge-lit LCD), QNED (4K/8KQuantum Dot in Mini-LED and one lower-cost Edge-lit) and OLED (A2, C2, G2, ART90 and Z2). Read LG 2022 TV range – good, better, best and superlative.