CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 HN Samsung 2022 Soundbars

Samsung 2022 Soundbars

Samsung’s 2022 soundbar range has added some great new features at the top end, while keeping the excellent value on the entry level. This year, Samsung’s focus is the synergy of television and sound – when brought together these elements can deliver the perfect viewing experience no matter your favourite content.

Samsung’s flagship model Q990B is an 11.1.4 channel unit with True Atmos compatibility. With wireless multidirectional rear speakers, an upgraded wireless subwoofer for increased bass response, and a brand new exterior finish, the Q990B makes for an excellent addition to any home theatre setup.

Like its big brother, the Q930B includes wireless rear speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and True Atmos surround, but cuts down on unnecessary features to save you money. Most features from last year’s flagship have made their way to this model – it’s an excellent value model.

The Q800B has received new side-firing speakers that add a surround sound effect without the need to place rear speakers in the room. With 5.1.2 channels, this model offers excellent surround compatibility for the majority of content on your favourite streaming services.

Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology is available on the Q600B, allowing for immersive sound to move above the screen. This 3.1.2 soundbar offers True Atmos surround in an affordable package.

Samsung’s S800B is a slimline unit that’s perfect for fitting under today’s slim-bezel TVs. Whether it’s a wall-mounted model or low-slung to the TV unit, the S800B is an excellent companion to enhance your listening experience.

The B450 is Samsung’s entry-level soundbar, with 2.1 channels and 410 watts of power. This unit delivers plenty of volume for any room, and the wireless subwoofer provides flexible placement options.



