Samsung 2022 Soundbar range – something for everyone

The Samsung 2022 Soundbar range covers 2.1 to 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos and costs from $399 to $2099.

Q-Symphony series

HW-Q990B/XY$2,09911.1.4 DA/DTS:X, 656W, 22 speakers, Q-calibration/Space Fit
HW-Q930B/XY$1,5999.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 540W, 17 speakers inc wireless rears
HW-Q800B/XY$1,0995.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 11 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
HW-Q700B/XY$8993.1.2 DA/DTS/X, 320w, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
HW-Q600B/XY$7993.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair

Features include

  • Acoustic Beam (psychoacoustics) for all-in-one units
  • Central speaker for clear dialogue
  • Q Symphony (wireless)
  • Active voice amplifier
  • Optical audio output
  • HDMI eARC. 1 in/1 out
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
  • Remote control.
  • AirPlay 2.
  • Google Assistant
  • Spotify Connect
  • SmartThings App
  • NFC tap sound

S- Series

HW-S801B/XY$9993.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, black
HW-S800B/XY$9993.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, white
HW-S61B/XY$5995.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, black
HW-S60B/XY$5995.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, white

Features include

  • Virtual Dolby Atmos
  • Virtual DTS: X
  • Centre speaker
  • Q Symphony
  • Space Fit Sound
  • Optical audio output
  • HDMI ARC output
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
  • Remote control
  • AirPlay 2
  • Google Assistant
  • Spotify Connect
  • SmartThings App
  • NFC tap sound
B-series

HW-B650/XY$5993.1, 430W, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
HW-B550/XY$4992.1, 400W, 5 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
HW-B450/XY$3492.1, 300W, 3 speakers, optional wireless rear pair

Features include

  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Bass booster
  • Support for Dolby 2 CH and DTS 2 CH
  • Virtual DTS: X
  • Centre channel
  • Optical audio output
  • HDMI 1 input / 1 output
  • Bluetooth
  • Remote control
  • Playback via USB

