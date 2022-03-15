Samsung 2022 Soundbar range – something for everyone

The Samsung 2022 Soundbar range covers 2.1 to 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos and costs from $399 to $2099.

Details are scarce, but we will update this as we learn more.

Q-Symphony series

HW-Q990B/XY $2,099 11.1.4 DA/DTS:X, 656W, 22 speakers, Q-calibration/Space Fit HW-Q930B/XY $1,599 9.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 540W, 17 speakers inc wireless rears HW-Q800B/XY $1,099 5.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 11 speakers, optional wireless rear pair HW-Q700B/XY $899 3.1.2 DA/DTS/X, 320w, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair HW-Q600B/XY $799 3.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair

Features include

Acoustic Beam (psychoacoustics) for all-in-one units

Central speaker for clear dialogue

Q Symphony (wireless)

Active voice amplifier

Optical audio output

HDMI eARC. 1 in/1 out

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Remote control.

AirPlay 2.

Google Assistant

Spotify Connect

SmartThings App

NFC tap sound

S- Series

HW-S801B/XY $999 3.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, black HW-S800B/XY $999 3.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, white HW-S61B/XY $599 5.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, black HW-S60B/XY $599 5.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, white

Features include

Virtual Dolby Atmos

Virtual DTS: X

Centre speaker

Q Symphony

Space Fit Sound

Optical audio output

HDMI ARC output

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Remote control

AirPlay 2

Google Assistant

Spotify Connect

SmartThings App

NFC tap sound

B-series

HW-B650/XY $599 3.1, 430W, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair HW-B550/XY $499 2.1, 400W, 5 speakers, optional wireless rear pair HW-B450/XY $349 2.1, 300W, 3 speakers, optional wireless rear pair

Features include

Wireless subwoofer

Bass booster

Support for Dolby 2 CH and DTS 2 CH

Virtual DTS: X

Centre channel

Optical audio output

HDMI 1 input / 1 output

Bluetooth

Remote control

Playback via USB

CyberShack’s view – Another huge Samsung 2022 Soundbar range

This article is more a placeholder article until we can get more information and flesh out the various features like Q-symphony, Space Fit, etc.

