Samsung 2022 Soundbar range – something for everyone
The Samsung 2022 Soundbar range covers 2.1 to 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos and costs from $399 to $2099.
Details are scarce, but we will update this as we learn more.
Q-Symphony series
|HW-Q990B/XY
|$2,099
|11.1.4 DA/DTS:X, 656W, 22 speakers, Q-calibration/Space Fit
|HW-Q930B/XY
|$1,599
|9.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 540W, 17 speakers inc wireless rears
|HW-Q800B/XY
|$1,099
|5.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 11 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
|HW-Q700B/XY
|$899
|3.1.2 DA/DTS/X, 320w, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
|HW-Q600B/XY
|$799
|3.1.2 DA/DTS:X, 360W, 9 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
Features include
- Acoustic Beam (psychoacoustics) for all-in-one units
- Central speaker for clear dialogue
- Q Symphony (wireless)
- Active voice amplifier
- Optical audio output
- HDMI eARC. 1 in/1 out
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
- Remote control.
- AirPlay 2.
- Google Assistant
- Spotify Connect
- SmartThings App
- NFC tap sound
S- Series
|HW-S801B/XY
|$999
|3.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, black
|HW-S800B/XY
|$999
|3.1.2 DA, 330W, 10 speakers, optional rear pair, white
|HW-S61B/XY
|$599
|5.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, black
|HW-S60B/XY
|$599
|5.0, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair and sub-woofer, white
Features include
- Virtual Dolby Atmos
- Virtual DTS: X
- Centre speaker
- Q Symphony
- Space Fit Sound
- Optical audio output
- HDMI ARC output
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
- Remote control
- AirPlay 2
- Google Assistant
- Spotify Connect
- SmartThings App
- NFC tap sound
B-series
|HW-B650/XY
|$599
|3.1, 430W, 7 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
|HW-B550/XY
|$499
|2.1, 400W, 5 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
|HW-B450/XY
|$349
|2.1, 300W, 3 speakers, optional wireless rear pair
Features include
- Wireless subwoofer
- Bass booster
- Support for Dolby 2 CH and DTS 2 CH
- Virtual DTS: X
- Centre channel
- Optical audio output
- HDMI 1 input / 1 output
- Bluetooth
- Remote control
- Playback via USB
CyberShack’s view – Another huge Samsung 2022 Soundbar range
This article is more a placeholder article until we can get more information and flesh out the various features like Q-symphony, Space Fit, etc.
