CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – Samsung 2022 Lifestyle TVs

Samsung 2022 Lifestyle TVs fill a niche in your home. With all-new matte displays across the range, these Lifestyle TVs have reduced reflections and fingerprint resistance for a better viewing experience.

The Frame is one of Samsung’s most popular models, with its distinctive customisable bezels. It also includes an excellent 4K panel with high refresh rate and Quantum Dot colour performance.

It’s a high-value TV with a timeless design – if you’re looking for a QLED display, The Frame should be your first option.

The Serif’s distinctive design stands out with its beautiful shape. It integrates perfectly on top of the entertainment unit, or on its own distinctive stand.

The Serif packs a lot of functionality into a stylish, but minimal package.

Outdoor TVs are a niche market, and Samsung’s Terrace is simply the best option. It’s an excellent display with weather resistance, making it perfect for the outdoor entertainment area.

Samsung's entry to the laser TV market is a great way to add a huge screen to your living room. This ultra-short-throw projector produces a 100-inch image just 11 centimetres away from the screen. Compared to conventional TVs of a similar size, the Premiere represents great value.

Samsung’s little portable projector makes for an excellent movie night companion. The Freestyle can be powered from mains or with a USB-PD powerbank for impromptu movie nights anywhere you go.

Samsung 2022 Lifestyle TVs