CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – ASUS ZenBeam E2 Projector

The ASUS ZenBeam E2 Projector weighs just 410 grams and has a small footprint, so it’s easy to bring it along for an adventure. The bright 300 LED-lumens bulb is produces a sharp, clear image so you can enjoy your favourite shows almost anywhere.

Once set up, it can project a 100-inch screen even in smaller spaces. Connecting to the projector is simple, with a standard HDMI cable, a USB port for locally stored files, or even wireless mirroring from your own smartphone or tablet.

Asus Product website here

First impression – this ASUS ZenBeam E2 Projector is tiny

In this case, its mini size packs in an internal 6000mAh battery (that is about 30W for an hour), 5W mono speaker, and even an emergency light beacon/torch feature.

On the back is an HDMI 1.4 (not ARC), 3.5mm 3-pole headphone/speaker out, and an EZCast Wi-Fi Miracast dongle port. While this port is USB-A, it does not support flash drives; it can provide 5V/1A/5W power to an HDMI streaming dongle.

Underneath is a ¼” tripod socket (that you may find extremely handy for mounting) and an adjustable foot that provides about 12mm (40°) lift.

