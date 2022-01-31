CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Upcoming TVs in 2022

The world’s largest Consumer Electronics Show – CES – returned to Las Vegas in 2022.

Last year’s show was an online-only event, but CES 2022 had visitors from around the world returning in their droves.

With well over 40,000 tech fans flocking to the exhibition, plus a huge online presence, CES showed why it remains the best technology show on the planet.

In with all the tech of tomorrow were the TVs for 2022 that’ll be hitting our shores this year.

Hisense is known for bringing high-end specs into affordable products, and that’s just what they’ve done with this year’s lineup.

Designed for those that want something a little different for their living room, Hisense showcased their latest 120-inch TriChroma Laser Cinema, an ultra-short throw projector ready to impress.

Bringing in the next iteration of TV technology from Hisense, the Mini-LED range includes the U9H that has a new and improved VIDAA U6 platform and also features Mini LED Pro contrast. Going down the range is the U8H which comes with all-new advancements.

Gamers have a lot to look forward to as all ULED models in the range will also include HDMI 2.1 features and inputs as standard so they can enjoy an elevated gaming experience.

At the TCL Booth the X925 PRO was on show. The 85-inch Optical Depth Zero Mini-LED TV features an ultra-thin design and immersive audio along with an exceptional 8K display. The X925 PRO is certainly impressive so it’s not surprising it was given a CES Best Of Innovation Award.

Samsung didn’t hold back with their MICRO LED, offering a best-in-class picture quality thanks to 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs that individually produce light and colour. Showcased as the technology behind The Wall that delivers lifelike colours with a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio with revolutionary performance.

Samsung also showcased next-generation OLED TV technology with their QD-OLED TV. The world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display. We expect to get more information to come.

With better brightness and a heightened picture quality, LG presented their OLED Evo Gallery Edition at CES. Ready to deliver deeper shades of black and brighter highlights to reveal incredible levels of details and colour.

