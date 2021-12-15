CyberShack TV S27:Ep7 – LG QNED TV

If you’re looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment system, then LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs here could be just the right fit.

When you marry Quantum Dot technology , NanoCell and MiniLED, you get a high contrast image and rich colours – ready to show the full capability of what LG has to offer. The new era for LG LED-backlit TVs is prepared to deliver an all-new experience.

What makes the colours pop is the power of Mini LEDs. With thousands of Mini LED backlights that deliver high brightness, with precise backlight control and a high contrast ratio. The outcome? A great level of detail and realistic colours . And exactly what you’ll experience watching your favourite streaming apps in Dolby Vision, the most advanced HDR – and available right through the QNED range.

Here is our review on the LG QNED91 TV.