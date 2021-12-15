CyberShack TV S27:Ep7 – LG CordZero All-in-One Tower

LG’s CordZero vacuums make light work of housework. LG Cord Zero Vacuums are jam packed full of features all aimed at making housework easier so you can spend more time on the things you enjoy.

Take convenient cleaning to the next level with the LG CordZero All in One Tower here. Empty, Store and Charge in one sleek tower.

The LG CordZero vacuum comes with a Smart Inverter Motor technology, assuring you of powerful, long lasting suction ready for all your cleaning needs. There are also 3 modes you can choose from, normal mode, power mode and turbo mode.

The LG KOMPRESSOR technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair in the bin so you don’t have to empty the bin as often.

Battery powered vacuums can be a pain with its fading power, requiring a recharge in the middle of cleaning, but the LG CordZero vacuum offers up to 120 minutes long battery life, giving you uninterrupted cleaning time.

