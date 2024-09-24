Bright New Beginnings: Eufy Smart Solutions for Every Space

Eufy smart solutions introduces a range of innovative products designed to enhance both indoor and outdoor spaces. Eufy has unveiled its fresh rebranding at the IFA event in Berlin, showcasing its dedication to smarter, more connected living.

Leading the charge outdoors is Eufy’s latest range of lighting products. With features like RGBWW technology, the lights offer vibrant, adjustable colours, and AI-driven lighting experiences that adapt to your preferences. These lights can sync with Eufy cameras, connect to music, and be controlled via the Eufy Life App or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 stand out with a triple-LED design and a brightness range from 1500K to 9000K. They are built to withstand all weather conditions. Outdoor Spotlights E10, made from durable aluminum, offer focused lighting with up to 500 lumens. The Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 deliver 350 lumens, perfect for safely illuminating walkways. Meanwhile, the Outdoor String Lights E10 create a warm atmosphere with WonderShine™ technology, providing a flame-like diffusion effect.

Indoors, Eufy introduces the Indoor Floor Lamp E10. This modern lamp integrates easily into smart home setups and offers adjustable brightness levels to suit any activity, from reading to relaxing.

Rounding out the lineup is the Eufy Robot Vacuum S1. It tackles dirt, dust, and pet hair with powerful suction, advanced navigation, and smart mapping. The vacuum also learns your cleaning preferences over time.

Eufy is also consolidating all its apps into one, set to launch in Australia soon. This new Eufy smart solutions reflect Eufy’s focus on user-friendly products that enhance everyday life both inside and out.

