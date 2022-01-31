CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – LG TVs in 2022

LG had some fantastic new TV technologies to show off at CES this year, bringing thinner, lighter, brighter panels across the board – and brand new form factors with rollable and bendable panels.

New in the OLED lineup, the G2 series adds higher brightness levels for better clarity and detail. The G2 lineup adds 83-inch and world-first 97-inch models to the existing product sizes.

LG’s C2 series offers the widest range of screen sizes, with a brand-new 42-inch size that’s great for console and PC gaming, all the way up to an 83-inch model that gives you a cinema-like experience.

LG’s QNED technology makes LCD TVs the best they can be, with life-like colour reproduction. Precision Dimming allows for amazing contrast on the LG QNED Mini LED TVs.

A huge range of LG audio products are coming soon too – including two new soundbars. The S95QR adds improved speaker drivers and a larger subwoofer for deep & resonant bass.

LG’s 2022 lineup promises to be the ultimate LG in home cinema, with a wide range of products to choose from. No matter what your screen size requirements, there’s a fantastic option for you in LG’s range this year.