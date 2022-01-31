CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Cool Tech at CES 2022

From robots to vehicles, laptops and things of the future, CES had a lot of new technology on show, including products that will connect your home to your smart ecosystem without breaking the bank.

With loads of flashy products and the latest and greatest in consumer technology, there is also a huge market for those who need assistance at home.

Labrador Systems has a robot that is designed to make independent living even more accessible.

Connect your doors and windows to the smart home, with Smart Slydr. It’s a device you can attach to your sliding doors and windows with ease.

Control it from a remote, your phone or even with smart assistants like Google and Alexa.

It’s not only made for your loved ones and visitors but also your pets with PetPass!

We have smart speakers, smart doors, and smart lights, but what about smart taps? Well, Moen have you covered with their latest innovation in their smart water network. A smart tap made to give you assistance whether you’re cooking, cleaning or just washing your hands.

With a focus on health, Withings are back with a new product to help get a handle on your health. The Body Scan.

More than just a smart weight scale, the Body Scan delivers precise weight, body composition and heart health stats with 6-lead ECG and Vascular Age.

It all comes together in an app that goes beyond measurements. With in-depth metrics and personalized health plans, it all comes together to help you take meaningful actions.

With more than 2300 exhibiting companies from around the world taking part in CES 2022, this is just a glimpse of some of the incredible tech coming out of the event.

Preparation for CES 2023 is already in the works, and as for what new technologies will be on show, we’ll just have to wait and see.