CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Epson Rapid Receipt

When balancing the books, it can be a pain to go through receipts manually. Enter Epson’s RapidReceipt scanner – it can quickly digitise piles of receipts, automatically extracting key data like vendors, prices, and dates.

The RapidReceipt takes up to 35 pages per minute, and multiple paper sizes. Data from receipts can be integrated easily into accounting software such as MYOB, QuickBooks, Xero, Excel, and others, making your home accounting easier than ever.

When you’re not using it for receipt scanning, the RapidReceipt functions as a regular high-end scanner. Sporting quality 600dpi resolution and an automatic document feeder that holds up to 100 sheets. Its compact footprint is ideal for home use.

Intelligent image adjustments like paper skew correction, holepunch removal, and staple protection help this scanner deal with all sorts of documents, receipts and more.

Epson’s RapidReceipt is a great way to streamline your home accounting, making it easier than ever to deal with receipts and invoices. If you’re looking to speed up your books, look no further.