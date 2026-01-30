What happened with older phones being unable to contact 000?

Telstra discovered an issue that prevented some Apple devices from accessing its network, which may have interfered with users’ ability to contact emergency services.

The problem has since been resolved, but why did it happen in the first place?

Apple’s software update to iOS 16.7.13 released on 26th January changed carrier settings, effectively disabling connectivity to certain networks, including Telstra.

The company had recommended installing this update to provide bug fixes and security updates as per most maintenance patches. It also applied a carrier setting update for Telstra networks that appears to be the root of the problem.

Users were hopeful that the updated carrier settings would solve ongoing problems with contacting the emergency call service.

However, upon installing the update users found they could not make outgoing calls or receive incoming calls. Text messaging was also unavailable, and most users report data over 4G LTE did not work unless roaming was switched on.

Affected devices include all iPhone 8 models and iPhone X, XR and XS models. iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models that are on the older iOS versions may have been affected. Older Apple Watch cellular models are also potentially affected.

Users resorted to downgrading their device updates through iCloud backup, though this is not an officially supported method.

Eventually Apple removed signing for the update so that it was no longer being pushed to users’ devices.

The resolution did not come until days later on 29th January with the release of a further carrier settings update.

The newest update from Apple resolves the issue with Telstra carrier settings and will allow calls and messages.

Affected devices were discontinued up to 7 years ago in the iPhone 8’s case, but they remain popular among elderly users. For this reason, it’s important that they continue receiving support for as long as possible.

To check if your device has been affected, go into the Settings application, select the General option, select About and scroll down to check the iOS version as well as the Network, Service Provider, and Modem Firmware.

The iOS version in question is 16.7.13. If the service provider says Not Available, you may not be receiving cellular service and should update over Wi-Fi.

If it says Telstra or Telstra Wholesale, your phone should be able to make and receive communication.

The greater issue surrounding older devices suffering connection issues since the 3G shutdown continues to unfold. For updates you can follow sites like Is This Phone Blocked? and the ACMA page.