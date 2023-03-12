Telstra wants to move your NBN home phone to Telstra 4G – DON’T DO IT

Telstra has advised its universal service obligation (USO) customers that receive a landline via NBN it is moving their home phone to Telstra 4G.

I am annoyed at Telstra because it says if you do nothing, your home landline phone will automatically swap to Telstra 4G from 18 April 2023.

It should state (but does not) that it will stay with NBN if you do nothing (the old opt-in, opt-out argument). Frankly, it is a dirty trick as many pensioners, and non-tech savvy users don’t understand the implications of this and cannot be bothered to ring 1800 621 290 or visit a Telstra store. The Telecommunications Ombudsman will hear about that.

A move from NBN landline to Telstra 4G could be a disaster.

Telstra won’t tell you that there are things such as blackspots where the signal is barely a single bar or two. It won’t admit that some areas have extremely variable signal strength, and it has been unable to fix that.

It also won’t tell you that by moving to Telstra 4G, your landline will save Telstra money as it does not have to pay NBN. The revenue goes straight to Telstra’s bottom line. It is likely not subject to its USO obligations either.

I rang Telstra, and it was not easy. First, the support person wanted to know why? I said it was my option to remain with NBN – full stop. But they insisted on knowing, so I let them have it regarding crap Telstra signal strength; all the while, the 4G signal was dropping out, and we were both asking “Can you hear me?”

YOU DO NOT HAVE TO MOVE YOUR LANDLINE TO TELSTRA 4G, SO DON’T DO IT.

NBN provides a far more reliable service with far fewer outages and issues. Even if you just use NBN for your phone, you still have a Telstra modem and can upgrade the VOICE service to VOICE and DATA should you need it. Although at that time, it would make sense to swap to a decent NBN provider like Aussie Broadband (a company that cares), which has a landline plan for $10 per month that includes unlimited national/mobile calls across Australia. That is on top of the DATA plan starting from $69/25/10Mbps per month (Telstra is $80 per month).

