Optus phone plan price increases from 18th May

Optus is set to increase prices on its postpaid phone plans with new charges arriving on 18th May.

Coming after Telstra’s price increase announcement, Optus is following suit with its own postpaid plan adjustments.

Optus customers will begin receiving direct notifications regarding the change and where to find more information.

Customers on Optus Choice and Optus Choice Plus plans will see their monthly bill increase by $5 per month on every postpaid plan across the board.

The telco will add additional data inclusions to these plans along with continued access to existing benefits, but the bottom line is still rising and there’s no cheaper option to switch to in the network.

That means Optus’ cheapest postpaid plan will become $60 per month with 60GB data.

Prepaid plans are not going up in price this time, unlike with Telstra’s price increase.

Why is Optus increasing prices?

Optus points to increased fuel and electronics prices, as well as suggesting that real prices have not indexed with inflation while service quality and data have increased.

The company says the increased prices will support investment into the network to improve coverage, speed, and reliablility.

Telstra’s price increase further cements its position as the most expensive mobile plans in Australia, with Optus following in second.

Telstra’s prices are increasing by about $4 per month for most postpaid plans, while Optus is increasing prices by $5 across the board. Optus still remains the cheaper option of the two by $14 per month, but you can get a significantly better deal from an MVNO.