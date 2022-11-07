Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing new facts – cash grab

There is much misinformation about new rules for Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing. It spells the end of password sharing and uses in multiple households, which will upset those who travel or have a holiday home.

Here is what we know about Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing. We include information not found elsewhere, so read closely.

Netflix plans (Australia)

Item Basic with approx. four minutes per hour Basic Standard Premium Monthly fee $6.99 $10.99 $16.99 $22.99 Video quality (1) Good Same Better Best Resolution (2) Up to HD 1280 x 720p SDR Same Up to FHD 1920p x 1080 SDR Up to 3840 x 2169 (4K + HDR, Dolby Vision/Atmos) License (3) 1 x IP Address Same Same Same Concurrent users (4) One TV only One device Two devices Four devices Downloads No Yes x 1 device Yes x 2 devices Yes x 4 devices Catalogue Limited Full Australian Same Same plus 4K

Video quality essentially relates to the size of the internet ‘pipe’. The more you pay, the larger the pipe and the potential for buffering and jitters/pixelation are reduced. Resolution 16:9 format. As most smart 4K TVs upscale content, you will see it at the TV’s panel capability. SDR means standard dynamic range (same as free-to-air TV). HDR means high dynamic range and reveals more details in the image’s dark and brightly lit areas. SDR content does not scale to HDR and can look blotchy where the detail is supposed to be. It also depends on the device – non-certified Netflix devices and mobile devices, in particular, may be limited to 720 or less. Licence: Now based on a single IP address in use. This means you can travel and use the Netflix login at another IP address if the primary address is not in use. Concurrent users. This means a Netflix-certified TV, tablet, PC, mobile phone, gaming console or streaming dongle with the Netflix app. For example, Basic means one device using Netflix at a time. Downloads allow selected ‘off-line’ content to download to a device for local non-internet connected viewing. Downloads are time limited.

Internet speed/bandwidth versus quality – relates to (1)

Resolution SD (<720p) HD 720p FHD 1080p 4K 2160p Minimum Internet download speed 1Mbps 3Mbps 5Mbps 15Mbps GB Per hour 300MB 700MB 2GB 7GB

While these appear to be far less than the 20/2, 50/10, 100/20Mbps NBN speeds, remember that this is shared with all devices on the home Wi-Fi network. You will get better, stutter-free viewing if you can connect the TV to the Router using an Ethernet cable. Note that Netflix defaults to ‘Auto’, which monitors the speeds delivering up to your subscription level.

Mobile devices can use from 250MB to 3GB per hour (FHD SDR). Mobile data is expensive. You can use Wi-Fi instead.

Basic with Advertisements

Advertisements are personalised based on your interactions with Netflix (such as your preferred content genre) and the information you provide to Netflix (age, gender address, TV metadata etc.).

Premium

You are paying for the fastest download and titles with HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/Atmos (DV/A). These depend on the title’s availability in that format and your device’s capability. For example, if you don’t have a DV/A TV and DA soundbar, Netflix will only stream what your TV supports – generally dropping back to FHD SDR.

Issue – The hope of buying additional IP addresses – gone

All subscriptions are for a single IP address (home) at a time. You will need multiple subscriptions if you

Have multiple homes, and you intend to use Netflix at all of them at the same time

Travel with a Chromecast (or similar) TV dongle (or PC/Mac/Mobile/Tablet) and use Netflix at the same time as your home address.

We understand that Netflix has backed away from implementing an extra user account at a different IP address.

If you are in this situation or share your password with others outside your household, keep doing so until Netflix cuts the extra IP address or users off. There are unconfirmed reports that it still works if you don’t respond to warnings.

