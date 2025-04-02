NBN FTTN users – no responsibility for speed or reliability (consumer advice)

NBN FTTN (Fibre to the Node) no longer has government-imposed minimum speed or reliability guarantees for users. It expects to dismantle the old Telstra copper wire FTTN lead-in by 2030.

NBN FTTN has been a real pain in the arse for over 70% of NBN users ever since 2014 when Prime Mangler Turnbull developed a Multi-technology Mix (Malcolm Turnbull’s Mess). It thinly disguised a sweetheart deal that allowed Telstra to sell its aging and unreliable copper and HFC lead-in to NBN for $11 billion taxpayer dollars. It then landed a plum job of fixing the copper issues, costing NBN hundreds of millions of dollars more.

Now, with no imperative to continue fixing NBN copper lead-in faults or to provide reliable internet, FTTN users must wait until Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) is available, dump NBN, look at StarLink (recommended for heavy users), or use 4/5G mobile data modems.

The first hint this was happening came in 2023 when we wrote, Telstra to move your NBN home phone to Telstra 4G. Essentially, if you have your landline only via FTTN, Telstra would disconnect your NBN and switch you to 4G using its Smart Modem 4G fall-over feature. It was a way to ignore the Government’s Universal Service Obligations (USO) and keep landline revenue for itself.

We later wrote about the unreliability of this 4G service Telstra f’up again, again and again – ignores USO and converts landline to 4G but Telstra did not care. And they are still doing it — profit before people!

What does this mean?

The technical solution is the ‘adequate replacement’ test, as there is no USO for copper or HCF or the landline or internet it carries. Essentially, it is carte blanche permission for carriers to abandon copper users now!

Existing city and urban FTTN users who do not have a reliable or fast NBN will have to wait until either FTTP is available or seek alternative 4G/5G internet access.

Regional or rural users relying on Telstra’s old copper will be told to go elsewhere (Starlink or satellite). The USO does not mandate that any service must be provided where the carrier cannot offer it economically.

It is one reason the 000 emergency call issue resurfaced after 3G was dismantled. Now, carriers must at least provide enough 4G or satellite coverage to relay emergency calls—there is no mention of copper landline use.

CyberShack’s View: NBN FTTN users are victims of ‘wheels within wheels’

Simply, NBN FTTN users face a complex and challenging situation because it involves multiple and often hidden factors.

It was predicated on the MTM, a questionable deal with substantial revenue for Telstra. This deal had the hidden extraordinary future cost of replacing 70% of the network using FTTN.

The FTTP upgrade may be free for the average homeowner. But businesses and strata-titled properties pay full cop, often several thousand dollars, and wait months to upgrade.

The downside is if you stick with FTTN, the worse it will get, with no safety net for speed or reliability. Your only option is FTTP when available.

CyberShack readers report that Starlink, while more costly, has been their Savior. Read Starlink – power for good or Musk’s evil political football

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au