Australia’s New Mobile Coverage Maps: What’s Actually Changing

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is setting a new standard for mobile coverage maps, and it’s got Aussie telcos in a fuss.

But what’s actually changing about these mobile coverage maps?

The networks themselves aren’t undergoing any changes – only the standard of how ACMA describes coverage. Essentially, areas that might have very weak signal will now be described as having “no coverage”.

ACMA’s new -115 dBm Rule

ACMA’s new standard for mobile coverage maps aims to level the playing field for telcos showing coverage. The problem was that many carriers displayed maps differently, so meaningful comparisons were impossible.

From 30th June 2026, new official comparison maps must show signals below -115 dBm as “no coverage”. The previous rule allowed coverage shown down to around -122 dBm, so the debate exists in this gap in signal strength.

The -115 dBm threshold is consistent with other countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand having adopted similar standards.

What does this mean?

Signal strength is measured in dBm (decibels relative to one milliwatt). Numbers closer to 0 are stronger, while larger negative numbers are weaker.

The following is applicable to 4G LTE signals; 5G requires a stronger signal. Here’s the breakdown:

-50 to -70 dBm: Excellent signal. You have full bars and receive full download speeds.

You have full bars and receive full download speeds. -70 to -90 dBm: Good signal. This is typical in suburbs and towns. Reliable calling and fast data.

This is typical in suburbs and towns. Reliable calling and fast data. -90 to -105 dBm: Fair signal. You might see fewer bars. Calls work fine in this range, but data is a bit slower.

You might see fewer bars. Calls work fine in this range, but data is a bit slower. -105 to -115 dBm: Weak but functional. You probably see only one or two bars. Calls work, texts send reliably, and basic data works. This is common for regional areas.

You probably see only one or two bars. Calls work, texts send reliably, and basic data works. This is common for regional areas. -115 to -122 dBm: Very weak signal. You may only see one bar or occasionally no signal. Outdoors, calls and texts usually work. Data is slow but you can load websites.

You may only see one bar or occasionally no signal. Outdoors, calls and texts usually work. Data is slow but you can load websites. Below -122 dBm: Most phones give up in this range and show “no service” or switch to satellite where available.

ACMA’s new standard lifts the bar for acceptable coverage. While signals weaker than -115 dBm are useable outdoors, indoor connectivity may be worse.

The authority accepts that areas shown as having “no coverage” may still have usable service, but you should probably expect it to be limited or inconsistent.

The Controversy

Telstra strongly disagrees with ACMA’s cutoff, saying that more than 1.5 million customers use coverage in the range between -115 dBm and -122 dBm every month. It boasts that hundreds of thousands of calls and texts and 300 terabytes of data are used daily.

The thing is, if you take these daily numbers and spread it across even half of their 1.5 million customer claim, that would mean that each user manages less than half a gigabyte per day.

Optus and TPG’s submissions to the proposal say that Telstra is pushing for a coverage map that would allow it to claim coverage in areas where customers probably can’t place a call on the network.

TPG in particular found that it could not reliably connect to the Telstra network across at least 20 different locations in its full coverage map. It required special equipment like an external antenna to achieve a reliable signal – not something the average passer-by could be expected to have.

Optus, however, found some common ground with Telstra saying that ACMA should change the wording to say that there may be occasional or incidental coverage in these areas rather than flat-out saying there is no coverage.

In Summary: Three Positions

Essentially, this situation boils down to three different positions from telco industry bodies.

Telstra’s position is that the maps should show where service actually exists, even if it’s not perfect – or good.

TPG and Optus say the maps should show where ordinary consumers with average equipment can reliably make calls.

ACMA’s view is that the maps should show where service is useable and reliable, including in an emergency – not where you might occasionally get a solid connection if the wind blows the right way.

What does this mean for me?

It’s important to note that Aussie telco networks themselves aren’t changing. If you can currently get service in these areas, you’ll continue to be able to do so.

It’s just the coverage map itself that is changing. If you’re in a remote area, your spot might soon show as “no coverage” even if you can still get a signal.

The maps will be updated at least every three months to reflect changes in network status and coverage.

This will enable true comparisons between different carriers so you can make informed decisions on what network to go with.

The reason ACMA is making this change is to lift the bar of acceptable signal, improve comparisons between carriers, and to prevent telcos overstating their coverage.

Our Opinion: This is a good change

Standardised maps with a -115 dBm cutoff mean that you’ll be able to see where you can actually get a decent enough signal. It also means you can easily compare carriers’ coverage rather than digging through signal charts to figure out what metric the carrier is using.

That’s a meaningful change that’s beneficial for customers – even if it ends up hurting Telstra’s bottom line.