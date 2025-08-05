NBN Co and Amazon’s Project Kuiper to Deliver LEO Satellite Broadband Across Regional Australia

NBN Co and Amazon have announced a new partnership to deliver high-speed wholesale broadband to regional, rural, and remote parts of Australia using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology from Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

The partnership aims to dramatically improve LEO satellite broadband in regional Australia, addressing connectivity gaps in remote and rural communities.

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s global LEO satellite initiative designed to provide fast, reliable internet to underserved areas. The service is expected to launch in Australia by mid-2026.

Under the agreement, NBN Co will use Project Kuiper’s LEO satellite network to offer residential-grade fixed broadband to more than 300,000 premises within its current satellite footprint, through participating Retail Service Providers (RSPs). The new service will be available to both eligible existing and new customers.

This LEO satellite broadband solution will eventually replace NBN Co’s current Sky Muster geostationary satellite service and will complement ongoing fibre and fixed wireless network upgrades throughout regional Australia.

NBN Co will soon begin consultation with RSPs, regional communities and other stakeholders to determine speed tiers, wholesale pricing, and transition arrangements for customers. As part of this consultation, NBN Co will explore offering free equipment, professional standard installation, and assurance services for eligible existing satellite customers through participating RSPs.

Project Kuiper’s advanced satellite network is designed to deliver low latency and high bandwidth, significantly enhancing the quality and reliability of internet access in remote areas. The system will consist of over 3,200 interconnected satellites in low Earth orbit, linked via high-speed optical inter-satellite links and connected to a global network of ground-based antennas and fibre infrastructure.

The deployment began in April 2025, with 78 Kuiper satellites already in orbit following three successful launches in under three months.

Ellie Sweeney, CEO of NBN Co, said:

“LEO satellite broadband, delivered by NBN Co and powered by Amazon’s Project Kuiper, represents a major step forward for Australians in regional, rural and remote communities.

“This agreement builds on our significant investments in full fibre and 5G mmWave fixed wireless technologies, as we continue to upgrade and modernise our network.

“Every Australian deserves access to fast, reliable broadband—whether they live in a capital city, a country town, or hundreds of kilometres from their nearest neighbour. That’s the mission NBN was created to fulfil.

“By transitioning from two geostationary satellites to a modern LEO satellite constellation, we’re positioning the NBN network to meet future needs and deliver the best possible broadband experience to the bush.

