What’s the Best Fuel Price App in Australia? State-by-State Breakdown

With the federal government slashing the fuel excise, prices at the pump are expected to ease a bit. However, it’s still worth asking whether the price you’re getting is the best available.

The best fuel price apps in Australia make it easy to compare petrol prices and help you save money on fuel. With price differences between stations, you could save around $10 to $20 per tank.

There are several apps that can help you find cheap fuel in your area. The best fuel price apps provide up-to-date information on price data so you can check the fuel cost without having to physically drive to the station.

Best Fuel Price Apps by State

Depending on your state, there are a few options – government-run, third-party, and crowdsourced apps. We’ll break down the best fuel price apps state-by-state.

Australian Capital Territory & New South Wales

In ACT and NSW you can use the NSW FuelCheck website or app. This is a government-run database and app that tracks data across the state and territory.

It’s easy to use, doesn’t require an account, and doesn’t have any advertisements. You can filter by fuel type and brand, view a map of all stations, or see a list of stations that you can sort.

Northern Territory

MyFuel NT is the best option in the Northern Territory. It’s not available as an app, but has a mobile-optimised website that provides up to date info based on your suburb or postcode input.

You can search by fuel type and service station brand and see the average price in your area.

Queensland

QLD doesn’t have a government-run website or app, but third-party apps can access the real-time price database.

Queensland’s laws on price changes require the database to be updated at most 30 minutes after a price change, so it’s reliable information.

Third-party platforms like Petrolmate and PetrolSpy are the best options for Queenslanders.

South Australia

Like Queensland, SA requires retailers to report fuel prices within 30 minutes of a change, and to report if a fuel type is unavailable.

There’s no official app but third-party apps like Petrolmate and PetrolSpy are a great option here, and there are several other options listed on the SA Government website.

Tasmania

TAS requires fuel retailers to report fuel prices in real time, making prices visible on the FuelCheck TAS website and app.

Tassie has passed emergency laws to cap fuel prices and public transport is free until at least July of this year to help Tasmanians cut travel costs.

Victoria

VIC introduced mandatory fuel price reporting in August 2025 and since 10th March, retailers are now required to set a daily maximum price cap.

Victorians can use the Servo Saver feature on the Service Victoria app, or use a third party option.

Victoria has also made public transport free for the next month to help reduce costs.

Western Australia

WA has robust fuel price laws including mandatory reporting and transparency. Retailers must lock in prices for 24 hours which helps to reduce volatility during the day.

Western Australia runs the website FuelWatch that displays daily prices and publishes the following day’s prices after 4 PM each day to help plan ahead.

Third-Party Fuel Price Apps

Petrolmate

Currently only available as a website, Petrolmate is a new price comparison platform that’s worthy of some attention. It tracks the wholesale price cycle so that you can plan ahead for when prices are about to spike.

It has access to every official government reporting source across Australia and New Zealand, and uses community-submitted data when prices don’t match up.

You can create an account to set up price watchlists and save your regular stations, or view insights by brand, state, or fuel type.

There’s an app coming to iOS and Android in the future, and the developer aims to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well. Be sure to keep an eye out for these updates, as it looks to be a great platform with better insights than the competition.

PetrolSpy

PetrolSpy is one of the most commonly recommended platforms for checking fuel prices. It’s available as a website or on Android and iOS app stores.

PetrolSpy has access to the state government platforms API where available, so price data is accurate. You can view prices on a map, or in a list where you can sort by distance or price.

It highlights the cheapest station for the current view while you’re on the map as well.

If you’re just after a straightforward app or site to use, PetrolSpy is often one of the most accurate.

Your Say

How do you keep track of fuel pricing? If you’ve got any tips for us, let us know in the comments below.