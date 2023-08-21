Australia to UK SMS blocked

From 1 June 2023, Australia to UK SMS has been blocked by all UK telecommunications providers. This is to stop SMS scams, but it has unintended consequences.

It is not just Australia but any SMS (text/short message service) originating from a non-UK number to a UK mobile. The move is part of a growing trend for countries to crack down on international SMS scams and spam.

It is to stop/reduce robocall SMS called Application-To-Person (A2P). The problem is that most robocall SMS uses and abuses the free Person-To-Person (P2P) routes. Consequently, both the A2P and P2P channels have been blocked.

Australia to UK SMS blocked – what can you do?

This is all new, and whatever we suggest may or may not work. We will update this based on reader experiences.

First, use the shortcode +44 and the mobile number (minus the leading 0) instead of the long code 001144. Or try the long code as well – there are conflicting reports on what may work.

Second, you must have caller ID enabled. SMS from a ‘private number’ is automatically blocked.

Third, this may be hard to avoid, SMS from a cloud phone system is blocked. We understand that Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone use a cloud phone system.

Fourth, avoid the growing list of blocked words here.

Alternatives to SMS using mobile data or Wi-Fi/Internet

WhatsApp messaging should work as it does not use the SMS system. The caller and receiver must have a smartphone (Android or iOS) and WhatsApp.

Apple users can use iMessage if it is between two consenting iPhones.

Get a UK SIM and number/plan to send SMS via SIM2

UK numbers can still send an SMS to an Australian number.

Australian numbers can still send an SMS to an Australian number overseas if mobile roaming is enabled and paid for using an Australian provider.

CyberShack consumer advice

