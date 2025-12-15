Aiper Scuba X1 Pro: adds smarts to the essential poolbot (review)

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro adds smarts to the Scuba X1, making it more suitable for irregularly shaped pools. Otherwise, the hardware is essentially the same.

We reviewed the Aiper Scuba X1: The essential poolbot with heaps of benefits (review) and were suitably impressed with the excellent clean.

The key differences are in its brains (X1 in brackets).

26 sensors (14)

Turbidity detector adjusts suction power (no)

Eco, Auto, and Max settings (no)

5-hour charge (4)

Intelligent FlexiPath 1.0 (WavePath 3.0 pre-programmed)

including OmniSense+ 360° full pool mapping, just like a robot vacuum cleaner (No)

Location in pool (No)

Debris detection and intelligent reclean (no)

Best for irregular shaped pools (for regular pools and 90°fillet to floor)

Can clean ledges and stairs if there is enough water over them (no)

And to repeat, the hardware specs remain the same

Variable suction and Dual Active Front & Rear Rollers (fixed suction)

25200LPH

5L Filter Basket + MicroMesh Ultra-fine Filter

Wi-Fi and BT connect to the app (above water only)

Charging Dock

The main difference between models is the recommended pool capacity.

Australian Review: Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Model PRT1P

As of 15/12/25. Firmware 2.2.68.0 App 2.3.12

Website Aiper AU

Product page

Manual (English page 146) RRP $2,299 (new product, so no discounts yet)

Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225. This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer’s defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

Aiper offers a trade-up service for older Aiper, Dolphin, Beatbot, Wybot, Betta, etc., up to A$225. This can be used with any other Aiper offers. From Aiper and approved pool supply companies. Warranty 36-month ACL covers manufacturer's defects, battery and motor, excluding consumables and fair wear and tear.

45 Day no-questions-asked return policy. Contact: 1800 497 023 (8 AM to 8 PM AEST/AEDT seven days a week) or use email or live chat. Made in China Company Established in 2017 by Richard Wang. HQ in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Earlier products were launched via Kickstarter. Aiper claims to make the world's best cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner. As journalists, we must ignore unsubstantiated claims.

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards a score between 70 and 80/100 as a fit-for-purpose pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

How we test

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment. We test for:

Compliance with Australian standards.

Battery life and recharge times.

Cleaning efficiency and time.

Pool cleanliness (subjective).

Ease of use.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Compliance with marketing claims.

We cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Aiper is confident in its products and offers a 45-day return policy. Aiper has left its robots with us for long-term testing.

First Impression – Aiper Scuba X1 with an IQ

If you are keen, read the X1 review first.

Externally, there is a minor difference to the X1 in the front sensor, which adds downwards sensing (for ledges).

The power button has added buttons for Eco (energy saving), Auto (adaptive) and Max (higher performance). Otherwise, it has the same cleaning modes: Smart, Floor, Wall and Waterline.

Set up – Wi-Fi or BT

Download the Aiper app for Android or iOS. Set up is initially by Bluetooth or QR code, and then you can connect to home Wi-Fi. HINT: Do this near your router or mesh satellite, as you may not have sufficient Wi-Fi strength near the pool or in your garage.

It is mesh aware and can connect to a 2.4 GHz network or a combined 2.4/5GHz SSID. If you have issues connecting, change your router encryption from WPA3 to WPA2.

QuickMap

Initially, it cleans along the pool’s floor contour to create a map. There is no need to redo the mapping for the same pool. At each subsequent use, it briefly moves 360° to relocate (compensates for placing it in a different location).

Fillet detection

Fillets vary from 90° to quite large curvatures. In order to navigate this the poolbot has settings.

My pool has a 90° right-angle floor to wall. If you have a large curved fillet, you can set the side ultrasonic detectors for Adaptive or Wide – this is about how close the poolbot gets to the side and can help avoid scratches on the shell. In any case, the fillet is also cleaned during wall mode.

Eco, Adaptive or Max

Eco is slower and less precise, but adds significant minutes to the run time. Use for a relatively clean pool.

Auto Adaptive is how we tested. It changes suction and speed to suit.

Max shortens battery life by over 20%.

Schedule – Pass+

As you get to know the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro, you can adjust the cleaning time to suit the floor, walls, etc. Then you can use the schedule mode, leaving the device in the pool. We managed to get two smart cleans or three floor cleans.

How does it clean? Pass+

It features variable suction and dual active front and rear silicon rollers. The tile line was particularly dirty from the tree, and once again, it cleaned very well.

In our test pool, it was ‘efficient’, cleaning side to side logically and then the walls. It removed every skerrick of detritus. There was no detritus ‘drag’ or bow wave in Auto mode.

It has excellent fillet cleaning

It is now being tested in an irregularly shaped pool with a curved fillet (the ultimate test). Our tester says that it handled the pool very well, entering the curved section and cleaning the fillets effectively.

He noted that the curved fillet (which defeats lesser poolbots), when set to ‘Adaptive’, added about 20 extra minutes of cleaning time as it ensures that the fillets were cleaned both in the floor clean and the wall/tile line clean.

Filter – Exceed

I doubt that you will find both a 3um and 150um filter box in any decent poolbot at this price.

This test clean was a week after the X1 review. Again, I was gobsmacked at how black the X1 Pro’s (same as X1) 3um filter was. Unlike many ‘hepa’ filters, this is a fine but thick sock that you can take off and hose it really clean.

The white 3um filter was black, again, only after one week.

The basket holds 5 litres, and its design means no backflow of filter gunk when you lift it out of the pool.

Remember, if you did not use a poolbot with a 3um filter, all that gunk would end up in the pool filter. That can be a real chore to clean, not to mention the loss of water in backwashing.

Battery: Pass+

The battery is upgraded from X1’s 198W to 21.6V/104A/224.64W for a claimed 180 minutes of cleaning.

In our tests on Auto and S-Shaped, we achieved approximately 134 minutes with 28% battery remaining. Verified.

Aiper does not specify the total number of battery recharge cycles, but since it is warranted for three years, it should be at least 1000 cycles. Like all Lithium-ion batteries, the depth of discharge ranges from 80% down to 15% before it stops working.

The 5-hour charge is verified.

Aiper recommends that you charge where you have Wi-Fi coverage to allow notifications and firmware updates. Like any Li-Ion battery, do not charge it inside. You can leave it on the dock as it disconnects power when charged.

IP Rating: Pass+

It has an IPX8 rating up to 3m. With the Scuba S1, I often forgot to take it out of the pool, leaving it submerged for up to a week without any problems.

Maintenance – Pass+

The caterpillar tracks, mesh filter basket, 3μm filter inserts, and two silicon rollers are user-replaceable. Based on our excellent experience with the 2024 Scuba S1 and Pro being used at least weekly, replacements may only be necessary after several years. The caveat is that if you have an abrasive pool surface, you might wear out the silicon roller and caterpillar tracks more quickly than in a tiled pool.

There are how-to videos here (select Aiper Scuba X1 Pro).

Pool types – Pass+

It is recommended for concrete, fibreglass, pebblecrete, mosaic tiles, and vinyl-lined pools (most robot cleaners won’t handle vinyl liners).

CyberShack’s view: Aiper Scuba X1 Pro thinks about your pool

Before I sum up, I want to mention Aiper trolls (probably hired by competitors) who flood the web with fake one- and two-star reviews. Their language is always similar, and claims of poor performance either don’t relate to the device or are so absurd that they should be ignored. Yes, I have seen this before, particularly in emerging categories.

I am not saying ignore user reviews, but be very discerning. I have been using the previous Scuba S1 series for over 12 months, and I have no issues at all. In fact, one of our readers bought the Scuba S1 Pro and reports that when she needed Aiper Australia Support, it was friendly and efficient.

My take: I trust Aiper until any reader tells me otherwise.

Here is my opinion

Basic rectangular pool: Aiper Scuba AX1 is all that you need.

Irregular pool shape: Aiper Scuba X1 Pro will get to those hard-to-clean places.

Aiper has also left the three units (four if you count the Surfer S2 surface skimmer) for long-term testing. Given what we have seen with the previous generation, these will be as good as new when we review the X2 series in 2026.

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro rating

Note that we now use 70/100 as a pass mark. This is an intelligent poolbot that does more than most brands do.

Features: 90. Take a dumb poolbot, add a brain and awareness, and this is the result. It is Tin Man and the Wizard of Oz all over (if I only had a brain).

Value: 90. It offers more features and therefore better value than comparable intelligent poolbots.

Performance: 85. It meets expectations, and the 3um filter is excellent.

Ease of use: 85 – charge, chuck, sit back and relax. The hardest part is removing the 3um filter and pressure cleaning it.

Design: 85. It is well-made and has a nice design.