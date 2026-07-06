Tineco’s best floor cleaners go on sale this Prime Day with up to $550 off

Tineco has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading wet and dry floor cleaner brands by solving the problems cheaper cleaners ignore.

From 7th to 13th July, Amazon Prime Day will see six of Tineco’s best cleaners drop to their lowest prices of the year, with up to $550 and 46 percent off RRP.

If you’ve been considering a powered cleaner to help with your floor care routine, this is a great time to check out Tineco.

Why Tineco leads the market

Tineco introduced real-time dirt sensing and automatic suction adjustment on the Pure One S12 back in 2019, delivering responsive cleaning technology in a handheld form factor.

Since then, the brand has been building on that template with tech and design innovations that have earned it the world’s number one wet/dry vacuum brand for four consecutive years.

Euromonitor International shows the brand held 35 percent market share in 2025 with over 24 million households in approximately 30 countries owning one.

The technology that sets Tineco apart

Tineco’s machines are designed around fresh water cleaning so no dirty water is recirculated and dragged across your floor. Tineco MHCBS washes the roller with clean water and squeezes the roller through each revolution to remove dirty water, preventing streaking and dirty residue on the floor.

Real-time dirt sensing allows Tineco cleaners to automatically adjust suction and water flow to deliver better efficiency, working harder against stubborn stains and conserving battery during light work.

On steam-equipped models, HyperSteam delivers superheated steam at the nozzle head that reaches floors at no less than 99 degrees Celsius, dissolving grease stains and sanitising floors without chemicals.

HyperStretch mode allows the cleaner to lay fully flat, cleaning under furniture as low as 13 centimetres. That’s helpful when cleaning under low-set furniture like coffee tables, sideboards, and entertainment units.

Tineco cleaners provide easy maintenance. FlashDry self-cleaning washes the mop when docked and dries the brush roller to minimise odours and mildew buildup.

Tineco Prime Day Sale

There are six models going on sale between 7th and 13th July via Amazon Australia.

Tineco Floor One S9 Artist (was $1199 now $659)

The Floor One S9 Artist is the flagship hard floor model delivering powerful suction, strong mopping and downward pressure, and motorised wheels that help drive forward and backwards.

We have a review of the TIneco Floor One S9 Artist coming soon.

Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Stretch (was $1199 now $649)

As one of the most versatile models in the lineup, the Switch S7 Stretch is both a floor washer and a cordless stick vacuum in one unit. In practice, it means you can replace two devices with one just by swapping the motor across.

Tineco Floor One S7 Master (was $1099 now $799)

The S7 Master is a wet/dry vacuum that’s perfect for homes with primarily hard flooring. It features a DustReveal headlight that helps show dust on the floor to help you see where you’ve cleaned and where you haven’t.

Tineco Floor One i7 Stretch Steam (was $999 now $569)

The i7 Stretch Steam is the entry point into Tineco HyperSteam technology, delivering chemical-free cleaning that dissolves stubborn grime and dirt. If you regularly deal with stuck-on messes, the i7 Stretch Steam is a powerful way to handle it.

Tineco Pure One Station 5 (was $799 now $559)

The Pure One Station 5 is a cordless stick vacuum that delivers powerful suction, a long runtime and an auto-emptying Smart Station that cleans the vacuum from brush head to motor every time you dock it. For everyday convenience, it’s a solid option.

Tineco Carpet One Cruiser (was $1199 now $659)

The Tineco Carpet One Cruiser is a specialised machine for deep-cleaning carpets, rugs, and upholstery. This unit bridges the gap between commercial carpet cleaners and home devices with high-powered stain removal.