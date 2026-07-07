Roborock Prime Day Deals: Save up to 72%

Roborock Prime Day sales are live on Amazon until 13th July, and Roborock is one of the brands offering steep discounts on floor care devices. With an Amazon Prime membership you can take advantage of massive discounts on Roborock cleaners.

Roborock tech features

Roborock uses advanced tech on its cleaners for navigation, performance, and reduced maintenance needs.

Roborock’s Qrevo robot vacuums use PreciSense LiDAR, scanning 360 degrees around the robot to map your home and determine an efficient cleaning route.

The FlexiArm design automatically extends the side brush when the robot detects an edge, corner, or furniture leg, helping the robot clean right up to the edge. Qrevo Edge models extend the mop pad for better mopping coverage, too.

The DuoDivide brush design has a gap in the middle and a design that channels hair towards the middle and into the dustbin rather than wrapping around the roller and interfering with performance.

Qrevo models include a self-cleaning dock that handles automatic dust emptying, hot water mop washing, and warm air drying. That means you can run the vacuum more frequently without thinking about maintenance.

All of these deals last from now until 11:59PM AEST on Monday 13th July. Amazon Prime membership is required to access the discounted prices.

Qrevo L (was $1599 now $449)

The Qrevo L is the entry point into Roborock’s Qrevo robot vacuum range. It offers automatic navigation, dual anti-tangle design and an all-in-one dock that washes, dries, empties, and refills the robot automatically.

For first-time robot vacuum buyers on a budget, the Qrevo L is exceptional value at $449.

Qrevo Edge (was $2799 now $899)

The Qrevo Edge adds suction power and features that make this a significant step up over the Qrevo L. It’s built on the AdaptiLift chassis that lets it navigate obstacles, adds the DuoDivide anti-tangle brush system, and FlexiArm Arc side brush and mop extension for better coverage.

If you’re looking for higher performance across a mixed-floor household, the Qrevo Edge is a great choice.

Saros 10R (was $2899 now $1499)

The Saros 10R is Roborock’s flagship model from 2025 and was a very impressive performer. Its StarSight autonomous navigation system is a flat sensor array that gives this robot a profile slimmer than 8 centimetres, allowing it to slide under sofas, beds, and other low clearance furniture.

Even though the new Saros 20 has replaced it as the flagship Roborock cleaner, the Saros 10R is still a great option in 2026.

F25 Ace (was $999 now $399)

Roborock’s F25 Ace is a manual wet/dry floor washer that provides a deeper and more targeted clean than a robot vacuum can. It provides powerful suction, a lay-flat design for reaching under furniture, and adaptive suction to suit the dirt level you’re dealing with.

Whether you’re complementing a robot vacuum or using it for your routine cleaning, the F25 Ace is a solid choice.