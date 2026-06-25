Mova Diver A10 robotic pool cleaner launches in Australia

As any Aussie pool owner knows, the battle against leaves, bugs, and grime is never-ending, meaning keeping the pool water clean is an ongoing commitment.

The Mova Diver A10 is a cordless robotic pool cleaner designed to take most of the work out of your hands so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a sparkling clean pool. It’s newly launched in Australia and ready to tackle Aussie pool cleaning needs.

What the Mova Diver A10 does

The Diver A10 handles the floors, walls, and waterline in a single run, making it a step up from pool robots that only cover the floor. Its three brushless motors drive the powerful suction that pulls debris like fine sand and algae into the 3.5-litre filtration basket.

The standout feature here is the dual-pass waterline scrubbing that reaches up to five centimetres above the waterline, tackling grime like oil, sunscreen residue, and algae stains.

Navigation is handled by Mova’s EdgePulse AI with side hall sensors and position sensing that helps the robot track pool edges and walls more accurately than bump-and-turn alternatives. Meanwhile, PoolNavi path planning adjusts the movement to suit your pool shape and AI object recognition handles drains, steps, and ladders to ensure the robot doesn’t get stuck.

The cordless design means there’s no cable dragging around. Instead, the Diver A10 runs on a large battery that delivers four hours of cleaning – enough for two full cleaning cycles on a typical pool. When a cycle finishes, the robot parks poolside and drains in three seconds.

Who the Mova Diver A10 is for

The Diver A10 is suited to common pool types like concrete, fibreglass, and vinyl liner pools, and even handles saltwater without issue. It’s best suited for anyone looking for a set-and-forget solution to pool maintenance.

It’s positioned as a mid-range robot that takes care of more than just floor-only units. The wall and waterline functions take a lot of work out of pool maintenance, and pairing it with a surface skimmer makes pool cleaning effortless.

Pricing & Availability

The Mova Diver A10 is priced at $1299 and at the time of writing is available at $1099 as an EOFY offer direct from Mova’s website.