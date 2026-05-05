The Samsung 2026 TV Range is here to eliminate glare

Samsung is celebrating its 20th year as the number one TV brand globally, and this year’s lineup backs up this milestone with strong panel technology and innovation.

At the launch event I got to see the new Samsung 2026 TV range up close and compared side-by-side with prior models.

Glare Free Is The Highlight

Samsung’s Glare Free panel treatment is impressive in person. The team had set up last year’s S90F OLED side by side with the S90H OLED with Glare Free, and the difference is very noticeable.

With Australia’s bright living rooms, long daylight hours, and love of big-screen TVs, Glare Free makes a big difference in perceived image quality.

Reflections from light sources and light-coloured furniture were clearly visible on the older panel, while even direct lighting only showed a minimal spot on the newer Glare Free TV.

If you’ve ever struggled with reflections and glare from overhead lighting or a window, Glare Free is here to save your viewing experience.

Left: S90H with Glare Free. Right: S90F without Glare Free. Game: Lies of P.

Samsung 2026 TV Range: Five Model Categories

Samsung’s 2026 TV range has a range of panel technologies, headed by the introduction of Micro RGB that delivers precise colour, improved brightness, and great contrast.

Micro RGB (R85H / R95H)

Samsung’s new Micro RGB panels are similar to Mini LED panels, but with coloured backlighting instead of just white. That means a more vibrant image with excellent colour performance and brightness. The R95H comes with Glare Free coating.

OLED (S85H / S90H / S95H)

Samsung OLED panels feature Glare Free on the S90H and S95H models. The S95H also features Art Mode for the first time on an OLED TV, using pixel protection algorithms to prevent burn-in. OLED is a premium panel option with self-lit pixels for unmatched detail and contrast.

Neo QLED (QN80H)

Samsung’s Neo QLED Mini LED model strikes a value balance between cost and quality. It brings new core software features at an affordable price point, while providing precise backlight control and colours.

The Frame & The Frame Pro

Samsung Frame models are incredibly attractive with swappable bezels and slim-fit wall mounting options that allow these TVs to blend into the home seamlessly. The Frame is one of Samsung’s most popular models, while the Frame Pro uses a more sophisticated Neo QLED backlight technology. Both feature Glare Free coatings.

Mini LED (M70H)

Samsung’s most accessible model is the M70H, offering backlight technology that’s a huge step up over older edge-lit LED panels. It comes in a range of sizes up to 85-inches to suit all kinds of viewing situations.

Samsung Tizen OS

On the software side, Samsung’s latest version of Tizen provides access to Vision AI Companion. This platform brings together various LLMs including Copilot and Perplexity to provide AI responses right on your TV.

Google Cast support extends to a wider range of models including Mini LED and Neo QLED, allowing streaming directly from compatible smartphones and tablets.

Tizen OS upgrades are guaranteed for seven years from the release year, ensuring your investment in a TV now isn’t outdated quickly after purchase.

To see what’s worth looking for on the software side, check out our article on what AI features are actually worth your money.