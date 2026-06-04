Here are the best 2026 EOFY TV sales

June is here and with that comes some outstanding EOFY TV sales. If you’re in the market for a new TV this year, now is a great time to be looking.

Older models are being put on massive clearance sales and even select new models are being discounted too. Here are a few of the best sales on brand-name televisions and soundbars.

Best 2026 EOFY TV Sales & Soundbar Discounts

The TCL C7K is a 2025 model Quantum Dot Mini LED TV that strikes an excellent balance of value and quality. The Mini LED backlight provides excellent lighting detail across a range of scenes, while the Quantum Dot layer improves colour response and accuracy.

TCL TVs run the Google TV operating system, making them easy to use with broad compatibility across a wide range of streaming platforms and apps.

Coming in a range of sizes from 50-inches to a massive 98-inches, there’s a model to suit all kinds of viewing arrangements.

The two biggest discounts from RRP are the 65-inch model with over $900 off to $1371 and the 75-inch model with over $1200 off to $1752.

LG’s B6 OLED is the entry-level model in the range, offering a great first step into OLED panels’ perfect contrast and impressive detail. If you’ve ever been bothered by your TV not quite looking completely black in dark scenes, OLED is the most complete solution to this.

The B6 offers Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatibility to create a cinematic experience with immersive visuals and audio. It’s a great TV for gamers too, with low input latency and frame synchronisation technology.

The best sale on the LG B6 OLED is on the 65-inch model, with a $534 discount that brings it to $2761.

Hisense’s 2025 U6QAU model is an affordable entry point to Mini LED backlight TVs. Hisense Game Mode Pro makes this model an excellent companion to gaming consoles and PCs thanks to native 144Hz variable refresh rate.

If you’re moving on from an older edge-lit TV model, the Hisense U6Q is a big upgrade for its superior backlight. You’ll get better contrast and brightness than edge-lit models with more precise lighting across the screen.

All sizes are discounted, with the biggest ones being a $918 discount on the 75-inch model to $1281, and a $528 discount on the 65-inch model to just $971.

The Samsung Frame Pro combines the super popular Frame’s matte screen treatment with quality Mini LED backlight technology that’s missing on the standard model. It’s gorgeous whether you’re actively watching content or displaying curated artworks from the Art Store.

The Samsung Frame Pro includes a Wireless One Connect box that keeps your connected devices like gaming consoles, Blu Ray players, and Hi Fi systems in a neat and tidy setup. It then transmits the signal up to 10 metres away for a nearly flush setup that means only a single power cable from the TV.

The 2025 Frame Pro is on a clearance sale across the range, with the 65-inch model seeing a $1233 discount to $2791, the 75-inch model seeing an $1850 discount to $3324, and the 85-inch model seeing a $3115 discount to $3784.

The JBL Bar 1300MK2 is the brand’s highest end soundbar, delivering immersive Dolby Atmos audio with detachable wireless speakers and an included dual-driver subwoofer.

The JBL One Commander box connects your TV and soundbar wirelessly for great quality audio without the cable clutter. It’s a great option for wall-mounted TVs where you don’t want any extra clutter.

With high maximum output power and an 8-inch dual driver subwoofer, the JBL Bar 1300MK2 is a great all-in-one package if you’re looking for simplified, high quality audio.

It’s on sale with a $702 discount bringing it to $1593.