FIFA World Cup 2026: What are the best TV settings for sports?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 12th June, with the tournament spanning 104 matches over 39 days.

Whether you’re following our own Socceroos or settling in to catch each knockout round, it’s important to get your TV settings right to keep up with the action.

Your TV’s default mode is great for most content, but there are almost certainly a few settings you can tweak to get the best picture possible when watching The Beautiful Game.

Best TV settings for sports

Sport Mode

If your TV has a dedicated Sport Mode setting, this is a great starting point to achieve a better image. Most modern TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Hisense include it, and it’s typically in your picture settings alongside presets like Standard, Movie, and Vivid.

This is an easy win for image quality. It applies a whole set of adjustments suited for live sports broadcast, like higher brightness, more colour saturation, and motion processing tuned for sports.

By default Sports Mode will increase brightness quite a bit, so if you’re viewing a match at night it may be worth adjusting back down a touch to reduce eye strain.

Motion Smoothing

Motion Smoothing is commonly misunderstood, and every brand has a different name for the technology.

Samsung calls it Auto Motion Plus or Picture Clarity, LG calls it TruMotion, Sony calls it Motionflow, TCL calls it Action Smoothing, and Hisense calls it UltraSMR.

The setting is typically found under an Advanced Picture Settings option. Look for anything with the word “motion” in it.

This mode does two things; it adds blur reduction that helps to sharpen fast moving objects like the ball and players, and introduces frame interpolation that generates extra frames to make motion look smoother.

Frame interpolation is divisive, but for most viewers it looks great at low settings. At high levels it can be hyper-real, weirdly fluid, and offputting.

If your TV lets you set these separately, try keeping blur reduction high and interpolation somewhere in the lower half of the range. If it’s just a single slider, keep it around the middle.

Audio Settings

Picture often gets all the attention, but audio helps you keep up with the action thanks to commentary. There are a few things to look out for in your settings menu when it comes to better audio.

Sports or Stadium sound mode is a preset that boosts midrange frequencies to help commentary sound clearer while adding spatial processing to widen crowd noise. If available, it’s often found alongside other presets like Standard, Movie, and Music.

Dialogue or voice enhancement helps to keep commentary intelligible while the crowd is roaring. Where available it’s usually called Clear Voice or Dialogue Enhancement.

Virtual Surround can help to give the game a sense of width and depth that standard stereo output can’t match on its own. This setting doesn’t magically transform midrange TV speakers into a home theatre, but it provides some noticeable benefit for sports commentary.

Eco Mode & Energy Saving Mode

An important thing to remember is to switch off Eco or Energy Saving modes on your TV. Most default to a power-saving setting that dynamically dims the backlight and reduces the motion rate after a set time.

To prevent any interruption, make sure to switch this off for the duration of the match.

What platform to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on?

In Australia, SBS has exclusive broadcast rights and is broadcasting all 104 matches live and free across its channels and platforms.

You’ll need a free SBS On Demand account to access streams and catch-up matches, but there’s no subscription fee involved.

Most matches are scheduled between 6AM and 4:30PM AEST, making the tournament very accessible for Aussie viewers.

The SBS Sport Match Centre will feature live statistics and commentary designed to complement the broadcast in real time.

Free-to-Air Broadcast

SBS HD broadcast is in 1080i resolution, providing solid quality at a high bitrate. It’s not prone to variable compression issues that can be a problem with livestreaming during fast-paced action.

If you’ve got a working aerial, free-to-air is one of the best ways to watch.

SBS’s upgraded On Demand platform provides live restart and rewind alongside improved HD streaming. The broadcaster says all matches will be available in Full HD 1080p.

The app is a great place to watch if you’re viewing on a phone, tablet, or laptop, and very convenient if you need to watch asynchronously.

Make sure your app is updated before 12th June to prevent any delay on the day.

Casting

If your TV is a bit older, casting from a phone or tablet might provide better quality and playback performance. Casting from your phone might be a more dependable alternative than an outdated app.

Socceroos Matches

For the group stages, the Socceroos kick off at 2PM AEST on 14th June against Türkiye, then 5AM AEST on 20th June against the United States, then 12PM AEST on 26th June against Paraguay.

From then on, it depends on our performance for the knockout stages. This could be our year!