Why Aussies Are Falling for Online Scam Misconceptions

Australians are confident online, but new research from Trend Micro reveals dangerous online scam misconceptions.

In a survey of over 1,000 Australians, many believed scams are easy to spot. Nearly half said grammar mistakes are a clear giveaway. But scammers now use AI to create flawless messages.

One in three thought they could only be extorted if they shared explicit content. Others believed they’d only be targeted if they overshared personal information. These beliefs leave people exposed.

Criminals don’t always need your help to steal your data. Breaches happen. With your details in hand, scammers can impersonate you, trick your loved ones, or steal your identity.

Scam tactics are evolving. Sextortion and impersonation scams are becoming more common. Yet just 15% of Australians have discussed a plan with family or friends if targeted by a romance or investment scam. Only 9% use a secret word or phrase to verify someone’s identity.

More than a quarter of people surveyed have been targeted by investment scams. Others have faced romance or sextortion scams.

There’s also a false belief that older people are the main targets. In reality, scammers go after everyone.

Trend Micro is working to change these online scam misconceptions. It offers tools like ScamCheck, runs education programs, and partners with global groups like GASA to raise awareness.

Ashley Millar from Trend Micro says consumers must take proactive steps—like setting up safe words and staying alert to new scam methods.

The threat is real, and growing. Awareness is the first step to staying safe.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au