Stay Safe Online with Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus

Online scams are rising, making it essential to protect yourself. Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus (website) offers all-in-one security for scams, devices, and identity protection.

The suite is built to stop scammers in their tracks. It features a scam checker to verify suspicious messages and links quickly. Spam and scam texts are blocked before they reach your inbox, keeping your messages clean. During video calls, the tool scans for AI face-swapping scams and sends real-time alerts for impersonation attempts.

Browsing the web is safer with built-in tools that block unsafe websites and filter annoying ads. Security Suite Pro Plus also includes comprehensive protection against viruses, malware, and ransomware.

Privacy is another priority. The included secure VPN protects your data while browsing, and a password manager secures and manages your credentials. You’ll also benefit from identity theft protection, helping you monitor and safeguard your personal information online.

Trend Micro’s protection extends across all devices, including PCs, Macs, and mobile devices. The suite ensures that no matter where or how you connect, you’re covered.

Additionally, 24/7 premium phone support gives you unlimited access to technical experts. Whether you need help setting up or optimising features, support is always a call away.

In an era of AI scams and sophisticated threats, Trend Micro Security Suite Pro Plus is the ultimate tool for staying safe. Browse, chat, and work with confidence, knowing you’re protected by industry-leading security.

QR code scams now at epidemic level (guide)

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au