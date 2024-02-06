Unlock Three-Month Free Apple TV+ Trial on LG Smart TVs

LG and Apple offer a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ to selected LG Smart TV users. It wasn’t long ago that Apple started collaborating with other tech companies to integrate their services into non-Apple hardware. Now, we regularly see new offers to try Apple services. While not as popular in Australia as Netflix or Stan, Apple TV+ still offers fantastic content.

This offer is available from February 6 to April 30, 2024. It allows users access within the Apple TV app on compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later). As well as lifestyle screen models StanbyME and StanbyME Go.

Apple TV+ provides premium series, compelling drama and comedy series, captivating feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Users can enjoy acclaimed global hit series like “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Masters of the Air,” and “The Morning Show”. As well as award-winning Apple Original Films like “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “CODA,” the historic Oscar Best Picture winner.

LG’s industry-leading TVs feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for superb home entertainment. LG Smart TV users can experience this free three-month Apple TV+ content in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The company’s 2024 premium TVs are the first in the industry to support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, enhancing the cinematic experience for Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision.

LG is committed to enhancing the viewing experience with an extensive array of content and services. Additionally, class-leading picture quality, and immersive audio. Users can effortlessly access the full suite of content and services through the versatile and user-friendly webOS platform.

