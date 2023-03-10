Uniden App Cam Solo PANO 3K dual-lens spotlight security cam with solar panel

The Uniden App Cam Solo PANO 3K is a dual-lens security camera with a 170° coverage, dual-lens that reduces fish-eye distortion in wide-angle security cameras.

Add the solar panel kit (included), and you have full-wireless, trouble-free use and no need to take it down to recharge.

It is 3K (combined) and takes greater detail video, 440-lumen spotlights, and a 30m metre distance. If an intruder enters the field of view, the camera uses artificial intelligence (AI) to distinguish between a person, vehicle, and animal to reduce false alarms. It then alerts homeowners via notifications.

Uniden’s Thermo Sense is an advanced feature that detects motion from people instead of movement from trees, further reducing false alarms. Homeowners can act quickly, triggering a siren alert or broadcasting a personalised voice alert. Users can also immediately notify the police when needed.

Key features of the Uniden App Cam Solo PANO

100% wire-free over Wi-Fi.

Dual Lens – Double the Coverage.

Solar Panel included.

Rechargeable battery with 120 days standby time.

Low-battery notifications.

Rapid wake-up.

Colour night vision.

170° viewing angle with dual lens and dual view.

Thermo sense technology.

3K (6MP) resolution to view, record and playback video.

SD Card andseven7 days of free cloud backup and storage

Weather-resistant design

AI intelligent alerts

Customised voice-recordable alerts

Siren alert trigger

Motion detection record

Privacy masking to black out areas within the camera’s view

Uniden App Cam PANO RRP: $599.95 AUD

Key benefit: Dual lens gives 170° field of view without distortion.

Uniden supports Cybershack, and we publish this as a matter of interest.

