TP-Link joins MobileMuster to help recycle old home networking

TP-link has joined with MobileMuster to support its efforts in recycling home networking and IoT devices.

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) administers MobileMuster. It has just expanded its product stewardship scheme beyond mobile phones to three new, growing e-waste product streams, including network connectivity; smart home technology; and wearables and peripherals.

Australia is currently fifth in the world for the generation of electronic waste per capita. The program’s expansion enables more unwanted devices to be recycled correctly was essential.

“Expanding the scope of products collected and recycled will further demonstrate how the tech industry can work together to deliver measurable social and environmental outcomes that benefit the local economy and consumers. We are delighted that TP-Link joins our other members in demonstrating leadership and action through its commitment to a more sustainable future. Spyro Kalos, Head of MobileMuster

MobileMuster is the only voluntary Australian government-accredited electronic product stewardship scheme. It provides a complete e-waste solution to address telecommunication products’ environmental, health and safety impacts throughout their life cycle. The program is funded by members, including the major handset manufacturers and network carriers, alongside many other electronic hardware manufacturers.

“TP-Link continues to expand our product offering to anticipate and meet the growing demands of tomorrow. At the same time, we are very conscious of the growing e-waste issue globally, and recognise we have a crucial role to play in minimising the impact of those devices on the environment over the long term. Neville Wang, Managing Director of TP-Link

MobileMuster services

MobileMuster is about the three R’s – repair, reuse and recycle. On its website, you can find out how to recycle a smartphone, book a collection or become a recycling partner (schools, retailers, repair stores, local councils and workplaces).

