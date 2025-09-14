Tineco S9 Artist Pro power mop and steam option. Style and power (review)

The Tineco S9 Artist is its latest state-of-the-art power mop technology with a Pro and Steam version.

CyberShack has been reviewing Tineco products since 2022, when its S5 series was launched in Australia. It has grown to become a major Australian supplier with a local office, warehousing and support. Today, you can find Tineco in over 450 retail stores, including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Costco, Bunnings, Appliances Online, Tech Sales Online and Tineco online.

The Power Mop market segment is growing, and we have Five tips for choosing a cordless power mop (2025 guide). I want to point out that most brands call these wet/dry vacuums, and that is not correct.

Invariably, they have a single front ‘fluffy’ powered roller that has clean water sprayed on it, and squeegees remove the dirty water as it rotates. The suction is all about being able to suck the dirty water into the wastewater canister. None has a dedicated vacuum intake slot!

So, these are not for use on carpets or floors with a low water tolerance.

What about stream?

Steam is the ultimate germ killer, but it is not always the best floor cleaner, where a surfactant grease cutter solution may be better.

Steaming up to 140° (at the boiler) and 100° at the floor, using water only, acts as a germicide. It is fine on:

100% sealed (varnished) hardwood timber floors and parquetry. If the ‘polish’ is starting to come off, we recommend a repolish before first use. Make sure the stream and water settings are at their lowest level.

Ceramic, cement, porcelain, and stone tiles. It can be used on Marble with low water/steam settings. Its effectiveness on grout depends on how ingrained the dirt is and whether the roller brush can reach into the grout lines.

Outside balcony or pool area tiles. If these are really dirty, pressure cleaning is advised to bring them to a stage where steam cleaning can make a difference.

Engineered or stone benchtops – clean by steam and kill germs.

There are lots of unsuitable floor coverings (read our guide) that can be damaged by steam. Our advice is that unless you have a real need for stream, buy the Tineco S9 Artist Pro instead.

Australian Review: Tineco S9 Artist Pro Model FW2B0300AU

This is not a review of the S9 Artist Steam. As of 10/9/25

Website S9 Artist Pro Product Page

Manual

S9 Artist Stream Product Page

Manual RRP S9 Artist Pro $1299, but on a limited-time discount at $1099

S9 Artist Steam $1499 Free shipping over $99 Free returns within 30 days From Harvey Noman, Domayne, Costco, Amazon, Tineco Official Store Warranty 2-year warranty Made in China Company Tineco (Est. 1998) is part of Ecovacs (Deebot). In 2019, it launched in the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. More CyberShack Tineco news and reviews

CyberShack Cleaning news and reviews

Ratings

We use the following ratings for many of the items below. CyberShack regards 70/100 as a pass mark. You can click on most images to enlarge them.

Fail (below expectations), and we will let you know if this affects its use.

Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be.

Pass (meets expectations).

Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good, but does not quite make it to Exceed

Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader).

Let’s start with the Tineco S9 Artist basic specifications

Tineco S9 Artist Steam Tineco S9 Artist Pro iLoop Sensor and LCD Yes Yes Suction 22,000 Pa 22,000 Pa Steam ° Up to 140 at the boiler and 100 at the outlet No Modes Auto/Max/Steam/Suction Lay-flat Auto/Max/Suction Lay-flat Battery mAh/charge time 6250/3.5 hours same Runtime minutes Steam: 30 Non-steam: 75 Non-steam 75 Clean water tank ml 880 1000 (estimate 50 min use) Waste water tank ml 750 (600 lay-flat) 720 Mop Wash Dry hot air dry ° 85 Same Edge Clean Triple side (Left/right/front) Dual side (left/right) SmoothDrive Powered wheels 360° forward and reverse 90° swivel Same Lay-flat Yes, 12.85cm height Same Anti-tangle roller DualBlock Same Auto water streak removal Yes Same Cleaning solution No Tineco Floor Cleaning App Tineco App for Android and iOS Same Voice prompts Yes Same Maintenance Empty the wastewater, refill the clean water. Dock cleans the mop. Occasional manual clean of the mop and squeegee blades Same

First Impression – Design has come a long way

While it still has Tineco design cues, it has made a few important changes.

It is 26 x 25 x 110 mm x 5.5kg – slightly heavier than the S7 Stretch it replaces.

The 1L clean water tank is now part of the cleaning head, providing a 20-newton downward force. This and a new .75L wastewater tank allow for 180° lay-flat use under furniture with about a 13cm clearance.

A suction-only mode allows it to suck up liquids (wet vac).

The front roller is now further forward for a closer front and side edge clean. It has a no-streak design.

The powered wheels are now on the edge and allow for 360° forward and reverse 90° swivel, and are much more responsive. Great for arthritis sufferers.

Battery size is now 25.2V/6.25A/158W, meaning up to 150 minutes run time. The dock fast charges at 30V/2A/60W in about 3.5 hours. The cells are a new pouch type offering increased safety over Li-Ion.

The colour screen has been redesigned.

Sensors report clean and wastewater full.

iLoop (automated power) is more responsive.

The dock has been redesigned for heated water wash and a 5-minute 85° hot air dry.

The app has been upgraded (it is actually useful now).

These are significant changes and ahead of most of the competitors, although it won’t take long to copy Tineco Named Global Leader in Floor Cleaning Innovation.

Lay flat – Exceed

The majority of lay-flat power mops require you to empty the wastewater tank first to avoid dirty water being sucked into the motor.

Tineco’s 3-chamber wastewater tank design cures the issue of partitioning solid waste and wastewater from the suction. But before you lay flat, make sure the wastewater is below the lay-flat indicator.

Modes – Pass+

Auto – use this 99% of the time. This means that power and spray volumes are automatically adjusted and aided by iLoop.

Max – Increased vacuum power and spray from a light rinse to max. I use Max on stubborn stains like dried coffee. No iLoop.

Suction: No spray – just vacuum to aid the suction of lots of liquid on the floor. No ILoop.

The Tineco App is not necessary for use

The Tineco App for Android and iOS is only really required for firmware updates. While every function is available on the device itself, the app now also allows changes.

Battery: Pass+

Tineco claim 75 minutes of continuous use, but our tests show it’s much longer – as much as 150 minutes and 150 m2. The water clean water tank was empty after 50 m2. That included a full wash cycle.

After four weeks of testing in five homes, we can verify that it ranged between 125 and 143 minutes in auto mode.

The new, safer pouch-type battery has up to a 3X lifespan of traditional lithium-ion cell packs. It is a 25.2V/6.25A/158W, and the recharge time was about 3 hours.

Area coverage – Pass+

It has a 1 litre clean water tank and a 720ml wastewater tank.

Panellists commented that the coverage seemed to increase each time they used it. That is because iLoop was working to restore the floors to where a maintenance mop was only required.

On average, we believe 50m2 is about the right ‘dirty clean’ area and up to 100 m2 for floors in good condition (e.g., not showing red on the iLoop indicator) per water fill.

Use and Mopping efficiency – Pass+

This uses the roller for forward motion, aided by power wheels. Panellists commented that it was easy to manoeuvre.

Our standard test includes 100g of coffee, sugar, rice bubbles, rice, and 100 ml of milk. It recovered all the dry and wet detritus. It could get under 100mm cupboard overhangs. The real bonus is the triple-edge clean.

It leaves few, if any, streaks, and the floor is ‘walk dry’ in minutes.

Caveat for any power mop: Avoid oil and other viscous spills (including pet poo) that will clog the mop. You will have to manually hand-clean/scrub the mop roller using a strong detergent to get it to rejuvenate it.

Pets – Pass

The pet-owning panellist felt that it handled long pet hair better and was less likely to tangle around the roller.

Self-cleaning – With hot water clean and 85°C air dry – Pass+

Unlike most power mops, this counter rotates during cleaning to ensure it is clean to the base of the roller pile. It also leaves it ‘fluffier’. It first washes for two minutes with hot water and then dries for five minutes with 85° air.

Hot air is exhausted through the barrel to disinfect it, not wasted by blowing out the back.

Use of Tineco cleaning solution

It comes with a 500ml cleaning and deodorising solution. It is economical and does a better job than water alone. You use one lid – about 20ml per fill.

It contains 5% 2 Methyloxirane (washing/grease stripping) and Benzothiazolinone (fungicide) in water.

It is $39 for 1L at Harvey Norman. It is economical – only a capful per clean water tank refill.

Maintenance

The roller wash is automatic – push the clean button. It does a pretty good job, and manual cleaning is less necessary.

Apart from emptying the wastewater and washing the container under the tap, you don’t need much more. There is a filter at the top of the wastewater container that you can occasionally wash. If you wish, you can easily remove the roller and see if there is any detritus on the squeegee/blades.

Noise – Pass

It is about 75-78dB – the same as a vacuum cleaner.

CyberShack’s view: The Tineco S9 Artist Pro power mop is more than an evolution

The panel has previously reviewed the S7 Stretch Flash Dry and the S7 Steam, and we took the time to compare. As mentioned in the First Impression, there are many under the bonnet improvements.

The S7 Stretch owner did a careful cleaning comparison and said:

It is easier to use – powered wheels and more manoeuvrability

Cleaning is marginally better but not significantly

Battery life and coverage are way better, and fast charge is excellent

The new dock is better – the handle points to the rear

Tineco S9 Artist Pro rating

Features: 90. It has it all. What’s next?

Value: 80. Its predecessor was $999 and does nearly as good a job.

Performance: 90. It is far more than a maintenance mop.

Ease of Use: 85. Tilt angle head, gets under furniture, light in the hand. Good warranty.

Design: 90 well-made, excellent quality and a keeper.

Panellists’ comments

Mopping: Hard floor is above average and much better than a maintenance mop

Ease to read LCD

Don’t need the app

Runtime: over two hours

Easy to use