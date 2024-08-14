Telstra and Optus 3G Shutdown Extended

Telstra and Optus are giving Australians more time to prepare as the 3G shutdown is extended. The final switch-off is now set for 28 October 2024. This extension isn’t just about technical adjustments—it’s about ensuring everyone understands what they need to do to stay connected.

Public Safety Campaign

In the coming weeks, Telstra and Optus will launch a public safety campaign. The aim is to ensure everyone relying on 3G is aware of the impending shutdown. If you’re still using a 3G device, it’s crucial to upgrade. This applies not only to mobile phones but also to connected devices like medical monitors, IoT sensors, and EFTPOS machines.

Imagine this: your phone is your lifeline, but come 28 October 2024, if it’s still a 3G device, it could be as useful as a brick. That’s a scary thought, especially when you consider the potential impact on emergency calls or critical data transmissions.

Both carriers have invested heavily in this transition. Telstra CEO Vicki Brady highlighted their extensive efforts, including sending free phones to vulnerable customers. They’re not just flipping a switch—they’re making sure no one is left behind. Optus Interim CEO Michael Venter echoed this sentiment, noting that most of their customers have already upgraded to compatible devices.

Final Push

Despite the efforts, both Telstra and Optus understand that some people still haven’t made the switch. This final campaign is about reaching those last holdouts. They’re doing everything possible to ensure the message gets through.

If you’re unsure whether you’ll be affected, you can text ‘3’ to ‘3498’ (3GXT). You’ll receive a response letting you know if you need to take action. It’s a simple step that could save you a lot of hassle—and keep you connected when it matters most.

The closure of 3G is necessary to free up spectrum for the 4G and 5G networks. But it’s more than just a technical move. It’s about ensuring that all Australians have access to the reliable, high-speed mobile services they’ve come to expect. So, take the time now to check your devices. The clock is ticking, and this time, it’s for real.

Read the announcement 3G shutdown being extended here.

