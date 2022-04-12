TCL Australia releases four TCL 30-series smartphones
TCL Australia has released four 30-series smartphones – interestingly, they are all 4G, have rear tri-cameras and range from $199 to $399. The latter even has a 6.7” OLED screen.
Four new smartphones led by the TCL 30+ and 30 SE (with more to come). These reinforce our market position by delivering an array of features at an affordable price.Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.
TCL replaces the Alcatel name in Australia.
TCL 30-series overview (all 4G, dual hybrid sim)
Same refers to the left column. TCL website (specs not on the site at 12/4/22)
|TCL 30+
|TCL 30 SE
|TCL 306
|TCL 305
|6.7” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED
|6.52” 1600×720 LCD
|6.52” 1600×720 LCD
|6.52” 1600×720 LCD
|Tech Black Muse Blue
|Atlantic Blue Space Gray
|Same
|Same
|MediaTek Helio G37 12nm
|Helio G25 12nm
|Helio P23 MT6762 16nm
|Helio A22 MT6761 12nm
|TCL UI 34.0
Android 12
|Same
|UI unknown Android 12
|TCL & Alcatel UI,
Android 11 GO 32-bit
|4GB LPDDR4x 128 GB eMMC
MicroSD to 1TB
|Same Same MicroSD to 512GB
|3GB RAM 32GB ROM
Same
|2GB RAM 64 GB ROM
Same
|Rear: 50MP+2MP+2MP
1080p@30fps
|Same
|13MP+2MP+2MP
|Same
|Front: 13MP 1080p@30fps
|Front: 8MP Same
|Front: 5MP Same
|same
|Wi-Fi 4 N
BT 5.0
NFC
|Same
|Same
|Same
Same
N/A
|Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0
|Portrait mode, Macro, Pro mode, High pixel mode, Panorama mode, AI scene detection
|Macro, Bokeh, Steady snap, Face tracking, HDR, PANO, AI detection, Gesture shot
|Face beauty, HDR
|Face unlock
Fingerprint (side)
|Face unlock
Fingerprint (back)
|Same
Same
|Same
Same
|5010mAh
|5000mAh
|Same
|Same
|9V/2A/18W charger
2.1 hours
|5V/2A/10W charger
3 hours
|Same
3.2 hours
|Same
3.5hrs
|165.54×75.24×7.74x184g
|165.2×75.5×8.9x190g
|165.2×75.5×8.9x190g
|165.2×75.5×8.8x190g
|$399
Harvey Norman
Officeworks (late May)
Big W
Target
Amazon
|$329
Same
|$199
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
|$229
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Vodafone
CyberShack’s view – TCL for the budget-conscious
While we are sure to see more models, TCL 30-series smartphones are focusing first on the entry and value levels. There is a lot of competition here, so these will need to be competitive on specs and price.
CyberShack has requested review units.
CyberShack TCL news and reviews
