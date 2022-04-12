TCL Australia releases four TCL 30-series smartphones

TCL Australia has released four 30-series smartphones – interestingly, they are all 4G, have rear tri-cameras and range from $199 to $399. The latter even has a 6.7” OLED screen.

Four new smartphones led by the TCL 30+ and 30 SE (with more to come). These reinforce our market position by delivering an array of features at an affordable price.

Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

TCL replaces the Alcatel name in Australia.

TCL 30-series overview (all 4G, dual hybrid sim)

Same refers to the left column. TCL website (specs not on the site at 12/4/22)

TCL 30+TCL 30 SETCL 306TCL 305
6.7” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED6.52” 1600×720 LCD6.52” 1600×720 LCD6.52” 1600×720 LCD
Tech Black Muse BlueAtlantic Blue Space GraySameSame
MediaTek Helio G37 12nmHelio G25 12nmHelio P23 MT6762 16nmHelio A22 MT6761 12nm
TCL UI 34.0
Android 12		SameUI unknown Android 12TCL & Alcatel UI,
Android 11 GO 32-bit
4GB LPDDR4x 128 GB eMMC
MicroSD to 1TB		Same Same MicroSD to 512GB3GB RAM 32GB ROM
Same		2GB RAM 64 GB ROM
Same
Rear: 50MP+2MP+2MP
1080p@30fps		Same13MP+2MP+2MPSame
Front: 13MP 1080p@30fpsFront: 8MP SameFront: 5MP Samesame
Wi-Fi 4 N
BT 5.0
NFC		SameSameSame
Same
N/A
Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0Portrait mode, Macro, Pro mode, High pixel mode, Panorama mode, AI scene detectionMacro, Bokeh, Steady snap, Face tracking, HDR, PANO, AI detection, Gesture shotFace beauty, HDR
Face unlock
Fingerprint (side)		Face unlock
Fingerprint (back)		Same
Same		Same
Same
5010mAh5000mAhSameSame
9V/2A/18W charger
2.1 hours		5V/2A/10W charger
3 hours		Same
3.2 hours		Same
3.5hrs
165.54×75.24×7.74x184g165.2×75.5×8.9x190g165.2×75.5×8.9x190g165.2×75.5×8.8x190g
$399
Harvey Norman
Officeworks (late May)
Big W
Target
Amazon
$329
Same




$199
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
$229
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Vodafone
TCL 30-series smartphones
CyberShack’s view – TCL for the budget-conscious

While we are sure to see more models, TCL 30-series smartphones are focusing first on the entry and value levels. There is a lot of competition here, so these will need to be competitive on specs and price.

CyberShack has requested review units.

CyberShack TCL news and reviews



