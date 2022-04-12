TCL Australia releases four TCL 30-series smartphones

TCL Australia has released four 30-series smartphones – interestingly, they are all 4G, have rear tri-cameras and range from $199 to $399. The latter even has a 6.7” OLED screen.

Four new smartphones led by the TCL 30+ and 30 SE (with more to come). These reinforce our market position by delivering an array of features at an affordable price. Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

TCL replaces the Alcatel name in Australia.

TCL 30-series overview (all 4G, dual hybrid sim)

Same refers to the left column. TCL website (specs not on the site at 12/4/22)

TCL 30+ TCL 30 SE TCL 306 TCL 305 6.7” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED 6.52” 1600×720 LCD 6.52” 1600×720 LCD 6.52” 1600×720 LCD Tech Black Muse Blue Atlantic Blue Space Gray Same Same MediaTek Helio G37 12nm Helio G25 12nm Helio P23 MT6762 16nm Helio A22 MT6761 12nm TCL UI 34.0

Android 12 Same UI unknown Android 12 TCL & Alcatel UI,

Android 11 GO 32-bit 4GB LPDDR4x 128 GB eMMC

MicroSD to 1TB Same Same MicroSD to 512GB 3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Same 2GB RAM 64 GB ROM

Same Rear: 50MP+2MP+2MP

1080p@30fps Same 13MP+2MP+2MP Same Front: 13MP 1080p@30fps Front: 8MP Same Front: 5MP Same same Wi-Fi 4 N

BT 5.0

NFC Same Same Same

Same

N/A Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0 Portrait mode, Macro, Pro mode, High pixel mode, Panorama mode, AI scene detection Macro, Bokeh, Steady snap, Face tracking, HDR, PANO, AI detection, Gesture shot Face beauty, HDR Face unlock

Fingerprint (side) Face unlock

Fingerprint (back) Same

Same Same

Same 5010mAh 5000mAh Same Same 9V/2A/18W charger

2.1 hours 5V/2A/10W charger

3 hours Same

3.2 hours Same

3.5hrs 165.54×75.24×7.74x184g 165.2×75.5×8.9x190g 165.2×75.5×8.9x190g 165.2×75.5×8.8x190g $399

Harvey Norman

Officeworks (late May)

Big W

Target

Amazon

$329

Same









$199

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

$229

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Vodafone

CyberShack’s view – TCL for the budget-conscious

While we are sure to see more models, TCL 30-series smartphones are focusing first on the entry and value levels. There is a lot of competition here, so these will need to be competitive on specs and price.

CyberShack has requested review units.

