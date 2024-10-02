Swann Unveils SwannShield™ Voice Assistant

Swann has launched the SwannShield™ Voice Assistant. It’s the world’s first AI-powered smart doorbell, designed to enhance home security. SwannShield™ works with the SwannBuddy4K™ Video Doorbell to provide natural, realistic voice interactions with visitors.

SwannShield™ uses advanced AI to interact with visitors. Whether it’s managing deliveries or deterring intruders, this voice assistant handles it all. The assistant even speaks in a realistic Australian accent, ensuring smooth communication.

Personalisation is key. Through the Swann Security App, you can adjust settings to suit your needs. Activate it during specific hours, add resident names, or even set delivery instructions. You can also choose the response style—polite, disinterested, or aggressive—to handle different situations.

SwannShield™ prioritises privacy and security. It accurately manages conversations across various scenarios, safeguarding against unexpected interactions. Updates are seamless, ensuring that SwannShield™ evolves with your needs. Plus, you can review transcripts of each conversation for added security.

“SwannShield™ represents a big step forward,” said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann. “It’s about integrating AI into everyday life for better security and peace of mind. We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to consumers.”

SwannShield™ is available for free within the Swann Security App. It works with the SwannBuddy4K™ Video Doorbell through a simple firmware update. Compatibility with other Swann products will come soon.

