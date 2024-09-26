Boost Your Home Security with Swann EVO Camera Range

The new Swann EVO camera range capture clear 2K video with wide-angle views, ensuring you get all the details in each image. These budget-friendly cameras also feature night vision, so they keep watch 24/7. With two-way audio, you can record sound, talk to visitors, or check in at home remotely.

This latest range of home security cameras offers affordability, versatility, and advanced features, providing an easy way to add peace of mind to your home.

The EVO lineup includes two indoor cameras and a Video Doorbell with a Chime unit.

The 2K Indoor Camera is easy to install with no drilling needed. It offers a 90-degree view, digital zoom, and people-sensing technology for real-time alerts. It’s ideal for watching over pets, family, or visitors in high-traffic areas.

For broader coverage, the EVO 2K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera is perfect. With the Swann Security app, you can pan 355° horizontally and tilt 65° vertically, covering an entire room. Simply connect to Wi-Fi, and you can control the camera from your phone.

The EVO Wireless Video Doorbell is the ultimate front-door companion. Its HD camera has a wide 140° view, allowing you to see who’s at your door and manage deliveries remotely.

Swann EVO camera range offers great value with no subscription fees. Just add a microSD card for local recording. If you prefer cloud backups, Secure+ plans are available.

Swann EVO cameras make it simple to upgrade your home security without breaking the bank.

Watch our Swann products here.