Swann Expands MaxRanger4K with AI Security

Swann, a global leader in DIY security, has announced an exciting expansion to its MaxRanger4K range. Building on the success of its award-winning MaxRanger4K camera, the new lineup introduces products that blend long-range capability with cutting-edge AI technology.

The expanded MaxRanger4K family includes the MaxRanger4K Mini, Solar, Pro, and Video Doorbell. These additions use Wi-Fi HaLow™ technology, offering exceptional range and reliability. The Mini provides a compact solution with a range of up to 1000 feet, ideal for smaller properties. The Solar model integrates built-in solar panels, providing a “set and forget” system with a range of 2000 feet. The Pro model sets a new benchmark with coverage up to an astounding 3300 feet, perfect for expansive rural or commercial properties.

Swann has also extended its innovative SwannShield™ AI technology to several new products. The MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell, SwannBuddy4K, and Swann EVO now feature this award-winning AI. SwannShield™ enhances security by proactively interacting with visitors, answering questions, and escalating concerns when necessary.

A standout addition to the range is the Xtreem4K™ with SwannShield AI Defender™ Security Guard. This advanced camera doesn’t just detect motion or heat. It also takes action with AI-powered features, including sirens, spotlights, and voice interactions. The generative AI can communicate with visitors, delivery personnel, or even potential intruders, offering dynamic responses based on the situation.

Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Communications, said, “Our focus is on creating innovative products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. From urban homes to expansive rural properties, Swann is committed to delivering reliable and groundbreaking security solutions.”

Swann at CES 2025

Swann will showcase its new products at CES 2025, demonstrating their enhanced capabilities. With the MaxRanger4K range, Swann reinforces its position as a leader in future-ready security solutions.

For more information, visit Swann’s website or book a demo at CES 2025.

Secure Your Home with Swann Smart Security Solutions (security)

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au